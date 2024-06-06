Hallmark’s Christmas in July Schedule Features a Few Surprises

Hallmark Media has just released details about the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July celebration. The lineup this year contains some surprises, along with two brand-new movies that Hallmark usually airs each Christmas in July season.

Christmas in July Will Include a ‘Three Wise Men’ Extended Cut

This year’s Christmas in July schedule is going to include an extended cut of “Three Wise Men & a Baby,” airing on the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark’s press release revealed. The extended cut previously aired on Hallmark’s streaming service, but this will mark its first time on TV.

The extended cut, featuring a number of deleted scenes, is going to air on Saturday, July 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

One of the New Christmas Movies Premieres in June

Play

This year’s lineup also includes two new movies, but one of them is actually airing in late June rather than July, even though it’s part of the Christmas in July lineup.

“Falling Like Snowflakes,” starring Marcus Rosner and Rebecca Dalton, premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, June 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific, according to Hallmark’s press release.

The synopsis reads: “A photographer (Dalton), determined to complete her exhibit by capturing a rare photo of a 12-sided snowflake, enlists the help of a childhood friend (Rosner) and they go on a mission they’ll never forget.”

The 2nd New Christmas Movie Premieres on July 20

On July 20, the second new Christmas movie will premiere. This one is called “A Very Vermont Christmas” and stars Katie Leclerc and Ryan McPartlin. It will air on the Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific, according to Hallmark’s press release.

The synopsis reads: “A local champion skier (Leclerc) and Vermont brew master (McPartlin) team up with an unlikely match to create a seasonal microbrew, in order to save her family’s business by Christmas.”

2 Additional Movies Will Premiere for the First Time on TV

In addition, two movies that previously aired on streaming services will have their TV premieres on the Hallmark channel. “An Ice Palace Romance” will premiere on TV on Saturday, July 27, starring Marcus Rosner and Celeste Desjardins.

“Rescuing Christmas” will premiere on July 13, starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Sam Page.

Christopher Russell Will Star in a Movie Premiering on Hallmark’s Streaming Service

Fans of Christopher Russell will get to enjoy a brand new movie starring him and Ashley Newbrough. It will launch on Hallmark’s streaming service, Hallmark Mvoies Now, on Monday, July 1. The movie is called “Operation Nutcracker” and the synopsis reads: “When an antique nutcracker set to be auctioned at the Warby family Christmas charity goes missing, a demanding event planner (Newbrough) and the heir to the Warby dynasty (Russell) try to track it down.”

Holiday Movies Will Air All Month

Viewers will enjoy holiday movies airing all month on the Hallmark Channel. A fan favorite marathon will air June 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern through Monday, July 8 at 2 a.m. Eastern. Fans can vote for their favorite films on the Hallmark Movie Checklist App through June 23, and also get a chance to win a VIP trip to the Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City.

In addition, Hallmark Mystery will be airing Christmas movies at the end of June as it typically does every year, according to the Hallmark Checklist App.