Where Was ‘Christmas in My Heart’ Filmed? See Cast Stories

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ first Christmas movie of 2021 is “Christmas in My Heart.” The movie premieres Saturday, October 23, at 10 p.m. Eastern and encores will continue to air throughout the season. The movie stars Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast who are bringing the movie to life.

If you miss the premiere, the movie re-airs on October 24 at 6 p.m. Eastern, October 27 at 8 p.m., October 31 at 12:02 a.m., November 2 at 6 p.m., and November 8 at 12 a.m. Eastern.

‘Christmas in My Heart’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Christmas in My Heart” (whose working title was “Love Song for Noel”) was filmed in a variety of locations in Canada. The movie started filming on May 10 and wrapped on May 25, Daily Hive reported.

One of the filming locations was Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada, reported Le Courrier de Saint-Hyacinthe, in a Google translated article published in May. Part of downtown Saint-Hyacinthe was turned into a Christmas market and, since the movie was filmed in the summer, some fake snow was used.

One of the filming locations in Saint-Hyacinthe was Le Parvis restaurant. Denis Cote, the restaurant owner, said he was notified three weeks before filming about the opportunity. He said the opportunity was well-timed since COVID-19 closures had cut down on revenue.

Macfarlane shared this video during filming, which showed some real snow on the rooftops even though it was May.

Pierre Bédard, who scouted locations for the movie, told Le Courrier that they intended to just shoot exterior shots, converting the location into a Town Square. But then he went inside the restaurant and saw the stage and reception hall and knew this would be a key filming location.

I Heart Radio also reported on the transformation of Le Parvis in this Google-translated article. You can see more photos of the restaurant on TripAdvisor, where it has a 4.0 rating.

Le Courrier noted that some scenes were also filmed in Montreal, the Lac Brome region, Beauharnois, Oka, and Beaconsfield.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Concert violinist Beth tutors the daughter of reclusive Country music star Sean to prep her for the holiday concert. They are joined through the connective power of music.”

Heather Hemmens is Beth. She recently played the lead in “Love, Take Two.” She also has a black belt in martial arts and is active in a lot of sports.

Hemmens’ credits include “Roswell, New Mexico” (Maria), “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” (Stacy), “Love, Take Two,” “If Loving You Is Wrong” (Marcie), “Yellowstone” (Melody Prescott,) “The Vampire Diaries,” “Hellcats” (Alice Verdura), and more.

Luke Macfarlane is Sean. He’s a musician in real life too and plays the cello and trumpet. (Learn more in Heavy’s story here.)

Macfarlane shared that he recently learned how to make his own bow. “Who wants me on their zombie team?” he asked.

He’s starred in many Hallmark movies, including “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas” opposite Candace Cameron Bure, “Just Add Romance,” “Chateau Christmas,” “Sense Sensibility & Snowmen,” and more. Macfarlane’s many credits include “Killjoys,” “Mercy Street,” “The Night Shift,” “The Birthday Wish,” “The Mistletoe Promise,” “Kinsey,” “Smash,” “Person of Interest,” “Over There,” “Supergirl,” “Tanner and Tanner,” “Brothers & Sisters,” and “Maggie’s Christmas Miracle,” and Broadway and off-Broadway plays.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is Ruthie. She’s been married to Pennsylvania state senator Vincent Hughes since 2005. Her many credits include “Motherland: Fort Salem” (President Kelly Wade), “Christmas Comes Twice,” “The Comeback Trail,” “Fashionably Yours,” “Ray Donovan” (Claudette), “MacGyver” (the new series), “Fam” (Rose), “No Sleep ‘Til Christmas,” “Claws” (Matilde), “The Quad” (Ula), “One Mississippi” (Felicia), “Criminal Minds,” “Instant Mom” (Maggie), “One Love” (Carolyn), “Christmas in Compton,” “ER,” “Moesha” (Dee), “The District” (Lt. Dee Banks), “Street Gear” (Sarah), “George” (Maggie Foster), “Designing Women” (Etienne Toussaint Bouvier), “New Attitude” (Vicki), “Falcon Crest,” “It’s a Living” (Ginger), “Search for Tomorrow” (Laura McCarthy for 282 episodes), and more.

Maria Nash is Katie Grant. Her credits include “Elinor Wonders Why” (Oliver’s voice), “Killjoys” (Luvayan), “Super Might Makers” (Super Mighty Maker), “The Banana Splits Movie,” “Suits,” “Opie’s Home,” “Private Eyes,” “Conviction,” and more.

Larry Day is Tim Hendricks. His credits include “Home Sweet Home Alone” (Warden), “Christmas Ever After,” “French Exit,” “Deadly Secrets,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Red Creek” (ranking police officer), “Blue Moon” (John), “Arrival,” “14 Tagebucher des Ersten Weltkriegs” (Chorus voice for eight episodes), “Upside Down,” “24 Hour Rental Pilot,” “Killer Wave,” “Bethune,” “The Festival” (Bobby Diamond), “Delta State” (Brodie), “Back to Sherwood’ (Guy of Gisbourne), “Life in Balance,” “Student Bodies” (Frank Miller), and more.

Also starring are:

Kathleen Fee (Linda Buchanan)

Andrew Shaver (Hersh Rottman)

Melissa Paulson (Sheila Sterchi)

Conni Miu (Hayley Lim)

