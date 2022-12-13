Star Reveals He’s Already Working On 2023 Hallmark Christmas Movie

His just-released Christmas movie for Hallmark Channel is currently airing during the network’s Countdown to Christmas event, but Brant Daugherty leaked some juicy news at Christmas Con over the weekend, revealing that he’s already working on a new holiday film for next year. Here’s what you need to know:

Brant Daugherty Reveals He’s Writing New Christmas Movie for Hallmark

Daugherty leaked a juicy bit of news during a Q&A at the Christmas Con 2022 fan event in New Jersey on December 11, 2022. The popular actor, who just appeared in the Hallmark original #Xmas, revealed that he’s been hard at work on another new Christmas movie for the network — but this time as a screenwriter.

Brant said he and his wife Kimberly are on the second draft of a new script for Hallmark, telling fans at the convention, “So look out for that next Christmas!”

This will not be the first time the couple has written a Christmas movie, though. In 2019, they starred in, and produced in a film called “A Christmas Movie Christmas” for UpTV. It was the highest-viewed television movie in UpTV’s history, so Hallmark is likely hoping for similar success with the couple’s new screenplay.

The couple also found great success with a thriller they created together. In October, their thriller “Alone in the Dark” premiered on Fox’s streaming platform, Tubi, with great success.

“Kim and I wrote that together; we both produced it,” Brant told TV Fanatic. “She acted in it, and it was my directorial feature debut. So I’ve never directed a future before; it was my first one. I’m quite proud of it, and I’m very proud to say it premiered at number one on Tubi.”

The couple, who welcomed their first child Wilder in 2021, wants to continue to create movies with quick turnarounds like “Alone in the Dark” and their upcoming Hallmark film.

“As I get older and as I watch my son get older, I want to make sure that I’m putting content out in the world that he doesn’t have to wait 20 years to watch,” he said.

Brant Daugherty Plans to Continue His Acting Career, Too

Though he and Kimberly are loving writing and producing together, Brant still loves to co-star in films he didn’t develop, like the 2022 Hallmark movies #Xmas and “A Royal Runaway Romance.” He rose to fame playing the role of Noel Kahn on the hit ABC Family series “Pretty Little Liars” and also via his role in “Fifty Shades Freed,” the third in the blockbuster “Fifty Shades” movie trilogy.

And though he’s not quite two years old, little Wilder is already recognizing his daddy in movies on TV.

The proud dad told TV Fanatic, “When ‘A Royal Runaway Romance’ aired on Hallmark, he was right there watching it with us. And he would point to the TV and go, ‘Da-da.’ And I’m like, ‘That was!'”

“That was a moment I’ll never forget,” Brant continued. “Like that moment in itself was worth every 4:00 am wake up, every trip to Vancouver to film, and every long day on set. So that’s why I do it. I want to make sure my kid can see what I do. It’s something that not only my 19-month-old son can watch but my 90-something-year-old grandmother loves too.”