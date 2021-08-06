See How Many Days Until Hallmark’s New Christmas 2021 Movies Start

The Hallmark Channel’s most popular event each year is its Countdown to Christmas celebration, when the channel airs new Christmas movies every week. But exactly when do new movies start airing in 2021? Here’s a look at the premiere date and how you can get a live countdown timer.

The First New Movie Premieres in Late October

In the late morning on Friday, August 6, Hallmark’s mobile Countdown to Christmas app shared that the new season of movies was going to kick off in exactly two months, 17 days, and eight hours.

This would put the first new Christmas movie as launching on Saturday night, October 23.

How to Get a Countdown Timer for the New Christmas Movies

Crown Media offers a live countdown timer so you can know exactly when The Hallmark Channel’s new movies are kicking off. The countdown timer is available on mobile, using the Hallmark Movie Checklist app.

You can find links to download the app on iOS or Google Play on Hallmark’s official webpage for the app. The app provides an official viewing guide for Hallmark’s new movies.

You can use the app to view the movies that are airing each night, play in sweepstakes events for Hallmark or enter giveaways, vote for your favorite movies, see a list of upcoming new movies, get calendars and wallpapers, and more. You can also choose specific movies on The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries that you want to be reminded about so you can make sure you don’t miss them.

The app also has a live Countdown to Christmas timer that you can add as a widget to your phone.

If you’re wanting to add it as a widget for iOS, the instructions are below. At this time it’s not clear if the same feature is available or not for Google Play.

The feature is available as an iOS widget.

To add the widget in iOS, “long press on the home screen” of your phone, Hallmark shares, and then “press the plus button in the top left of the screen.”

Search for “Hallmark” (you should already have the checklist app loaded onto your phone.) You’ll find your option for adding the Countdown to Christmas widget.

Select the Countdown to Christmas widget so you can add it to your home screen.

Hallmark has many movies planned for 2021 that you won’t want to miss. The first film that Hallmark officially announced (although many more are being filmed) is “A Christmas Treasure” starring Michael Xavier and “American Idol” season 6 winner Jordin Sparks. It’s not clear if this will also be the first movie that premieres on October 23, or if it’s simply the first movie officially announced.

Deadline shared the following synopsis for the new movie: “After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and finding her grandfather’s old journal, Lou (Sparks) questions whether she should move to New York after Christmas to further her writing career or stay in Pine Grove to carry on her family’s local newspaper. Charming chef, Kyle (Xavier), is also at a crossroads, visiting Pine Grove for the holidays. When Lou and Kyle meet, they both have doubts about their future, but the magic of the holiday season and the connection they have, helps each of their journeys.”

