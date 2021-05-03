Hallmark Is Now Airing Christmas Movies All Year Long

Hallmark Channel is known for feel-good family films, romantic comedies with happy endings, and most of all, Christmas movies. In April, the Hallmark Channel began airing Christmas movies as part of their regular schedule.

Fans can now watch their favorite holiday films every Thursday and Friday all year long. Here is every Christmas movie playing on Hallmark this month.

“Christmas She Wrote” – Thursday, May 6th (On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Danica McKellar stars in this fan-favorite film as a writer whose column gets cancelled right before Christmas. She heads home to visit her sister for the holidays and gets an unexpected visit from the editor who fired her.

McKellar posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the film on her Instagram page in December 2020, including one with her ice skating stunt double.

“The Christmas Cottage” – Friday, May 7th (On Hallmark Channel)

“The Christmas Cottage” follows Lacey Quinn (played by Merritt Patterson), a young interior designer who has all but given up on love when she finds herself snowed in with her best friend’s brother at their family cottage.

According to legend, newlyweds who spend their first night at the cottage together will live happily ever after. Although Lacey and Ean aren’t married, will the cottage work its magic on them anyways?

“Christmas Next Door” – Thursday, May 13th (On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

In this 2017 film, Jesse Metcalfe plays Eric, a successful author of lifestyle books for bachelors. Eric isn’t big on Christmas festivities, but when he finds himself babysitting his niece and nephew for the holidays, he seeks help from his neighbor, April (played by Fiona Gubelmann).

“The Christmas Waltz” – Friday, May 14th (On Hallmark Channel)

There has been buzz about the possibility of a sequel for this film. Back in February, the film’s director, Michael Damian, tweeted a call to action for “Christmas Waltz” fans, asking them to write to Hallmark and request a sequel.

Lacey Chabert stars as Avery, whose December wedding is called off at the last minute. She has already signed up for dance lessons for her first dance and ends up going through with them. Her instructor, played by Will Kemp, encourages her to follow her dreams and her heart.

In March, Tyler Hynes shared a photo of him and Chabert slow dancing for the Hallmark film, “Sweet Carolina.” Will Kemp commented, “let me know if she still remembers the waltz.” Some fans took this as a sign that the pair will be dancing together again for a sequel.

“Christmas In Evergreen”- Thursday, May 20th (On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Ashley Williams stars as Allie, a veterinarian who makes a wish on a snow globe to have her most romantic Christmas yet. On her way to visit her longtime boyfriend for the holidays, Allie finds herself snowed in at the airport with a kind doctor and his young daughter.

Williams shared a behind-the-scenes video in 2017 of her co-stars Teddy Sears and and Jaeda Lily Miller doing a secret handshake on the set of the film.

There have been three other “Christmas In Evergreen” movies. The most recent installment premiered in 2020 and stars Holly Robinson Peete.

“Meet Me at Christmas” – Friday, May 21st (On Hallmark Channel)

“The Good Witch”‘s Catherine Bell stars opposite Mark Deklin in this holiday film. Mother-of the-groom Joan (Bell) finds herself coordinating her son’s wedding at the last minute when his wedding planner quits. The bride’s uncle (Deklin) helps her and the pair soon discovers that they have more in common than they could have imagined.

“Christmas Under the Stars” – Friday, May 27th (On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Jessie Metcalfe plays Nick, a career-obsessed banker who loses his job suddenly. Autumn Reeser plays Julie, an astronomy teacher and single mom with a big heart and a positive outlook. When Nick takes a job at a Christmas tree farm, he meets Julie and realizes there is more to life than work.

“Christmas at Dollywood” – Friday, May 28th (On Hallmark Channel)

Country musician Dolly Parton seems to do it all, including having her own theme park and appearing in Hallmark films. “Christmas at Dollywood” follows Rachel (Danica McKellar), an event planner coordinating the Christmas celebrations for the famed Tennessee theme park, Dollywood. The park’s Head of Operations (Niall Matter) thinks he can handle the festivities with no outside help, but soon finds himself enjoying Rachel’s company.

Dolly Parton plays herself. McKellar told Knox News that Parton is “the most magical human being I have ever met.”

