Where Was ‘Christmas with the Singhs’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Christmas with the Singhs,” premieres on Friday, November 15, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Anuja Joshi and Benjamin Hollingsworth. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast bringing the movie to life.

‘Christmas with the Singhs’ Was Filmed in Canada

According to IMDb, “Christmas with the Singhs” was filmed in the Burnaby, British Columbia, region of Canada. Leading Distribution Partners reported that it was filmed in Vancouver, Canada. (Burnaby is only a 30-minute drive away from Vancouver.)

Abbotsford was another filming location, according to the city’s official Instagram. Abbotsford is just a 45-minute drive to Burnaby.

Panta Mosleh directed the movie and was excited to see that Entertainment Weekly wrote about it, she shared on Instagram.

She wrote: “When you find out @entertainmentweekly wrote about the next movie you directed😭🙌❤️ Tune in for @timelesspicturesinc next amazing movie on @hallmarkchannel and @w_network THIS FRIDAY NOV15 for the PREMIERE of CHRISTMAS WITH THE SINGH’S featuring the stunning and talented @anujabomajoshi and the dashing and talented leading man himself @hollingsworthb !!!”

In another Instagram post, Mosleh wrote about how thankful she is to Hallmark.

She posted: “Thank you for pushing diverse stories that represent us BIPOC folks and thank you for the care you put into making sure the representation is accurate. And thank you so much for pairing me with the amazing @tonymetchie !! I am the luckiest person in the world to have gotten to work with this absolutely brilliant and talented man! Thank you to @mspatriciaisaac for sharing your heartfelt and personal story! And thank you to @emilyting917 for helping drive us home with the beautiful story. I was lucky to have the most amazing leads @anujabomajoshi and @hollingsworthb on this! What a fun roller coaster ride it was! They portrayed the characters very nicely! Can’t wait for the audience to enjoy this lovely movie! Stay tuned for CHRISTMAS WITH THE SINGHS!!”

In an interview with Heavy, Hollingsworth said the movie is basically a comedy.

“This really is a comedy,” Hollingsworth told Heavy. “It’s not at all political, it’s not at all serious. It’s basically ‘Meet the Parents’ with a Hindu father instead of Robert De Niro. Everybody just needs that kind of movie right now, right?”

He added that this is different than your typical Hallmark film.

“It’s a departure from your typical male and female leads, fall-in-love story,” Hollingsworth said. “There’s this merging of cultures and this really fun dynamic of having to, you know, understand and embrace your partner’s traditions and family.”

The movie brings new talent to the screen: child actor Advic Sharma, who plays Michael. His agent Melissa McGihon took to Instagram to congratulate him.

She wrote: “Big congratulations to Mr Adiv for booking an awesome role on a new MOW! This kid has been working so hard and I couldn’t be more proud of him! This kid is so talented and incredibly sweet, Watch out for this one folks! Congratulations Buddy!!!”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

For Asha Singh (Joshi), Christmas is the most important time of the year. But when she’s stuck working at the hospital during the holidays, she wishes for some much-needed Christmas magic. Enter Jake (Hollingsworth), her former high school classmate, who unexpectedly reappears in her life. After a magical year together, Jake proposes. But their first Christmas as an engaged couple isn’t exactly the fairytale they imagined. When they head home for the holidays, they quickly discover their picture-perfect romance is about to get a serious reality check: their families couldn’t be more different! Juggling various holiday traditions, big personalities, cultural differences and complicated family dynamics proves to be a challenge as Asha and Jake have to learn if they can bridge their two families and survive a Christmas with the Singhs. Starring Anuja Joshi and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

Anuja Joshi, who plays Asha, is widely recognized for her role as Leela Devi in Fox’s “The Resident,” according to her Hallmark bio. Previously, she starred in three seasons of the Hindi-language streaming series “Hello Mini” and appeared in the series “Broken but Beautiful.” Her other TV work includes a special episode of Fox’s “Fantasy Island.”

She has an identical twin sister named Aneesha Joshi.

Benjamin Hollingsworth, who plays Jake in the movie, graduated from the National Theatre School of Canada in 2006, according to his bio. He has appeared in several TV shows, most notably playing Kyle Durant, a rival to Mike Ross, on “Suits.” And of course, his knockout role on “Virgin River.”

Also starring, according to IMDb, are: