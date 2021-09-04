Christopher Lloyd Is Filming a Hallmark Christmas Movie

Christopher Lloyd, who will maybe always be known for his iconic role as Doc on “Back to the Future,” is returning to Hallmark for a new Christmas movie this year. He’ll be starring in a movie that’s currently titled “Next Stop Christmas.”

He’s Starring in the Movie with Lea Thompson

Lloyd stars as a train conductor in the movie, which also features Lea Thompson from “Back to the Future,” The Washington Post reported. Filming began in late August.

Hallmark's NEXT STOP CHRISTMAS cast, which also includes Lea Thompson, shared a pre-production meal before filming began. 📸 https://t.co/RmaX8aD1gb pic.twitter.com/2G6CsqWkOS — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 23, 2021

Lloyd last appeared in a 2015 Hallmark movie called “Just in Time for Christmas.”

Also in Hallmark's NEXT STOP CHRISTMAS, Christopher Lloyd, who last appeared in a Hallmark movie in 2015 for the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie, JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS. 📸 https://t.co/RmaX8aD1gb pic.twitter.com/ucj7GJEIhl — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 4, 2021

Lyndsy Fonseca, who starred on “The Young and the Restless,” is also in the cast. She shared some photos from filming in her Instagram story. The photos are saved in this tweet below.

Lyndsy Fonesca shared a late night (early morning?) selfie from the set of Hallmark's NEXT STOP CHRISTMAS, which has been filming at Union Station in New Haven, Conn. 📸 https://t.co/MnJRj8yQkd pic.twitter.com/UkFNA93wUM — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 4, 2021

Eric Freeman is also starring.

Eric Freeman on the set of Hallmark's NEXT STOP CHRISTMAS in Connecticut. (The set is in Connecticut, but honestly that whole thing sounds like a Christmas movie title.) 📸 https://t.co/L7qQANh2tD pic.twitter.com/fTImO8A4oC — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 28, 2021

Erika Slezak, who played Viki Lord on “One Life to Live,” is also in the cast, Soap Opera News reported. She said she has a nice part, although it’s not a big one.

The cast also includes Chandler Massey (Will Horton from “Days of Our Lives”).

The Movie Is Filming in Connecticut

“Next Stop Christmas” has been filming in Connecticut. Slezak told Soap Opera News that they would be filming in Essex, Connecticut. Patch.com reported that Deep River, Connecticut, is also a filming location.

Synthetic Cinema shared behind-the-scenes photos.

You can see the train in these next photos.

The Essex Steam Train is the train featured in this movie, according to Instagram.

The set looks stunning.

You might also catch a Christmas tree farm in the movie.

The scenes look like they’re going to be beautiful.

Hallmark's NEXT STOP CHRISTMAS, starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Eric Freeman, Lea Thompson and Chandler Massey, looking pretty festive in Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/EHrGQSKRPA — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 29, 2021

Lloyd Also Appeared in a ‘Rick and Morty’ Sketch

While Lloyd is filming for this Hallmark Christmas movie, he also recently appeared in a live-action scene for Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty,” just days before the finale aired. At the time of this article’s publication, it wasn’t known if he would have a larger role in the finale or if this clip was just a one-off moment from Adult Swim.

Since Rick from “Rick and Morty” was inspired by Doc from “Back to the Future,” it’s only fitting that Lloyd played the live-action version of Rick.

Lloyd Would Like To Play the Leading Man in a Romance Movie

Lloyd, 82, told The Washington Post that he would love to play the leading man in a romance movie. He said “I wouldn’t turn down the leading man” who wasn’t unhinged, but played the lead in a romantic story instead.

“There’s still time,” he said. “That would be a challenge because I haven’t done it yet. I’d probably learn something.”

He also shared that he has no intention of retiring. He’s going to keep acting “until I can’t make my way to the set,” he said. Acting is his “mode of expression” and it’s something he really has no interest in stopping.





Just in Time for Christmas – Stars Eloise Mumford, William Shatner and Christopher Lloyd Lindsay has to make a tough decision: stay in her small hometown and marry longtime beau Jason, or accept a once-in-a-lifetime job teaching at an Ivy League college thousands of miles away. Fortunately, a magical messenger gives her a priceless Christmastime gift: Lindsay is instantly transported three years into the future, so she’ll be able… 2015-11-07T02:27:13Z

When Lloyd starred in “Just in Time for Christmas” in 2015, it was a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie. William Shatner also starred.

