Chyler Leigh Reveals Actor She’d Love to See Join ‘The Way Home’

Hallmark’s hit series “The Way Home” is renewed for a third season. In a recent interview, Chyler Leigh — who stars as Kat on the series — revealed who she would love to see join the cast.

Leigh Would Like to See One of Her ‘Supergirl’ Co-Stars Join

In an interview with TV Line, Leigh revealed that she would love to see Melissa Benoist, who played Supergirl on the CW series, join her on “The Way Home.”

Leigh starred opposite Benoist on “Supergirl,” where they played sisters Alex Danvers and Kara Danvers.

Leigh said that Benoist might do great as a guest star in a more magical role on the time-traveling series.

“I think maybe a Lady of the Pond,” she said. “She comes up, kind of levitating so it’s a little nod back to Supergirl. I could see her coming up and singing with her beautiful voice… I would love if she would be on the show. I miss her dearly.”

The Season 2 Finale Had a Lot of Big Surprises for Fans

Warning: The rest of this article will have major spoilers through the end of season 2.

The season 2 finale left fans on their toes, with all the big surprises that were revealed. Jacob returned to the present day, Thomas survived a shooting that Kat thought killed him, the farm was saved, Casey was revealed to be wearing Kat’s old engagement ring, and Colton was revealed to be a time traveler.

Showrunners Heather Conkie and Alex Clarke (also mother and daughter) talked to Variety about the intense finale, revealing they’d been planning the Colton twist for a long time.

They also shared that they have a list of pond time travel rules in the office and are careful not to violate them.

“We can find loopholes, or we can approach that rule in a different way, and that’s hard,” Clarke said. “But Elliot’s Flynn factor is important to the series.”

They also confirmed that the Del and Evelyn scene isn’t a throwaway scene and will have repercussions in the future.

“What viewers need to trust is that any question we raise, we will always answer,” Clarke said.

They also confirmed that learning about Thomas being alive “raises a lot of questions for Kat,” but they didn’t confirm or deny if Kat would go back to the 1800s to see him.

However, Clarke said that resolving Jacob’s disappearance might “open up time for her and Elliot in a way that she never really has been able to give him.”

In a podcast interview with Chat with Roxanne, Kris Holden-Reid, who portrays Thomas, said he thinks he’ll likely be back for season 3.

“I haven’t signed a contract yet, but from what I’ve heard from the powers that be, everybody really liked what the 1814 group brought to the show,” he said. “Just a different tone, sort of broadened it and gave a whole new dimension, and so they’re excited to bring them back. I don’t know in exactly what capacity, but I’m excited to come back as Thomas because he’s a lot of fun.”

