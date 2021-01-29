Cicely Tyson Starred in These Two Hallmark Movies

Cicely Tyson, an award-winning actress with a career spanning more than six decades, died at the age of 96 on January 28, 2021. Tyson earned three Emmy Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Tony Award, and an honorary Oscar. She also starred in two Hallmark movies, one of which you can still watch on Amazon.

Tyson’s memoir, Just As I Am, was published only two days before her death. No cause of death was given for Tyson. She was married twice and had one known child. Her memoir was dedicated to her daughter.

She Starred in ‘Ms. Scrooge’

Tyson starred in the 1997 Hallmark movie, Ms. Scrooge, which is a retelling of A Christmas Carol with Ebenezer Scrooge recast as a woman. Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “The classic Dickens tale gets a refreshing modern update in this heartwarming holiday treasure starring Cicely Tyson. Miserly-banker Ebenita Scrooge is given the opportunity to examine her life.”

In the movie, Tyson plays the role of Ebenit Scrooge, alongside Katherine Helmond (Maude), Michael Beach (Rev. Luke), John Bourgeois (Cratchit), RaeVen Kelly (young Ebenita), Karen Glave (teen Ebenita), William Greenblatt (Tiny Tim), and more. The movie was filmed in Canada.

The movie focuses on how Ebenita had to confront childhood traumas that alienated her from her community, Mashable reported.

This movie is tougher to watch than Relative Stranger, which is available on Amazon. In fact, its only Amazon listing is a DVD that’s not listed as not being in a USA format. The movie also isn’t on Hallmark’s streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

Her Hallmark Movie ‘Relative Stranger’ Can Be Watched on Amazon Prime

Tyson also starred in Hallmark’s Relative Stranger. The Baltimore Sun referred to the movie at the time as “one of the most moving and socially relevant films of the season.”

The synopsis reads: “After a six-year absence from his wife, children and other family members, whom he abandoned, a former football player returns home to collect an inheritance but instead is forced to confront his failures and find a way to make amends with his family and his life.”

Relative Stranger premiered in 2009 on the Hallmark Channel. Tyson starred as Pearl, alongside Eriq La Salle (Walter), Michael Michele (Charlotte), Michael Beach (James), Dana Davis (Denise), and more. The movie was directed by Charles Burnett and written by Eric Haywood. Unlike many Hallmark movies that film in Canada, this movie was filmed in Los Angeles, according to IMDb.

In the movie, Tyson plays La Salle’s mother. La Salle’s character returns after a six-year absence for the reading of his father’s will and has to deal with the fallout of the family he left behind.

This movie is easy to watch if you want to see it. It’s available on Amazon Prime if you have an UP Faith & Family subscription. If you don’t, a seven-day free trial is available that you can use to watch the movie. The movie isn’t listed on Hallmark Movies Now.

