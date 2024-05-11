Cindy Busby’s Stunt Double Tackled ‘Really Scary Stuff’ in ‘A Whitewater Romance’

Cindy Busby stars in Hallmark’s newest movie, “A Whitewater Romance,” which premiered on Saturday, May 11. In a recent interview, Busby revealed that she needed a stunt double for some of her scenes. She’s not the first Hallmark star to use a stunt double. They’ve been needed before in some major hit movies on the network.

‘She Made Me Look Really Good,’ Busby Said

In a Facebook Live interview with Hallmark, Cindy Busby talked about how she needed a stunt double for some of her scarier scenes, like zip-lining.

“Zip-lining was a little bit difficult for me because I’m scared of heights,” she admitted in her interview. “So I did have an incredible stunt double for the really scary stuff, which is one of my best friends, Lisa Chandler, who is an incredible stuntwoman extraordinaire. So, she made me look really good.”

Lisa Chandler was also a stunt double for Busby when she starred in “Chasing Waterfalls,” Busby shared on X. Chandler did the rappelling scenes.

One of my BFFs @Lisa__Chandler my stunt double extraordinaire repelling for me! She’s so talented!!!! #ChasingWaterfalls pic.twitter.com/hLN66IzOcA — Cindy Busby (@cindy_busby) March 21, 2021

Busby had a different stunt double when she was on UpTV’s “Date My Dad,” she shared. The stunt double did the scene where she fell off a treadmill.

Lisa Chandler Was a Stunt Double for Chyler Leigh Before She Was on ‘The Way Home’

Lisa Chandler has a long history working as a stunt double for numerous film and TV productions. In fact, she was a stunt double for Chyler Leigh before Leigh starred in Hallmark’s hit series, “The Way Home.”

Play

Leigh shared some behind-the-scenes pictures with Chandler back when they were both part of the “Supergirl” TV show, CBR first reported.

Leigh wrote: “We tried so hard to take a cool pic together as #SuperAlex but it just got sillier and sillier 🤪 I love you @lisa_chandler_ I’m so lucky to have you by my side! You are an absolute badass AND hero in your own right! The stunt departments in film and tv do not get enough credit… you’re why we actors look so cool!!!”

In an interview with Biz Books back in 2017, Chandler shared that she started out in acting, and her first opportunity to do stunt work was when she was in college and a hockey film needed a stunt double. Chandler does a mix of acting and stunt double work.

Lacey Chabert & Danica McKellar Both Needed Stunt Doubles for Hallmark Movies

Busby isn’t the only star who’s talked about needing a stunt double. Both Lacey Chabert and Danica McKellar have used stunt doubles in Hallmark films.

McKellar’s stunt double played an important role in “Christmas She Wrote.”

In an interview with Access Hollywood, McKellar revealed: “The stunt double is for ice skating. So it wasn’t really a stunt double, it’s an ice skating double because I’m terrible on the ice. I mean, I can dance… Put me on ice and … I’m like Bambi. … When I first accepted the job, I said, ‘You guys I love this, but just so you know, I can’t skate.’ … In the movie, I’m supposed to be this great skater and I’m challenging Tripp like, ‘Oh, if you can catch me,’ you know… And I’m like, ‘That’s not going to be me skating. There’s no way.’ And the director on set was like, ‘Oh come on, it couldn’t be that bad.’ And I stand up and … he’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re not gonna skate.’”

Lacey Chabert needed her stunt double for “Groundswell.”

In an interview with OnTVToday, Chabert shared: “So I had a wonderful stunt double named Emily, and she took care of the heavy lifting in that department. I did as much as I could, and she made me look good, so I appreciated her hard work so much.”

READ NEXT: Kavan Smith Reveals WCTH Storyline That ‘Kind of Pissed Me Off’