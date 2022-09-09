Cindy Busby Reveals Surprising Facts About ‘Marry Me in Yosemite’

Cindy Busby live-tweeted during the September 3 premiere of her Hallmark movie, “Marry Me in Yosemite.” While chatting about the movie, she revealed some surprising facts about the film, including moments that weren’t staged.

The Climbers in One Scene Weren’t Actors

She was asked on Twitter if the mountain climbers seen in one scene were actors or the real deal. Busby revealed that they were actual real climbers who were out that day.

Yes, they were real local climbers and this was their first time “acting”!!! They were epic!!! #marrymeinyosemite @hallmarkchannel https://t.co/ZALuudE1Rm — Cindy Busby (@cindy_busby) September 4, 2022

"Yes, they were real local climbers and this was their first time "acting"!!! They were epic!!!" she wrote.

Busby in an interview said they were acrual climbers,& they actually had speaking parts. They were fun to get to know, she said. #MarryMeInYosemite @HallmarkChannel — Alice Forestpaltro (@forestpaltro) September 4, 2022

She also retweeted a similar response from another person.

Fun fact! The people in the background are actually tourists visiting the park! #marrymeinyosemite @hallmarkchannel pic.twitter.com/t7WtwFFU2T — Cindy Busby (@cindy_busby) September 4, 2022

In fact, she said, the people in the background in other scenes were actual tourists and not actors too.

"Fun fact! The people in the background are actually tourists visiting the park!" she wrote.

When someone asked if it was tough to shoot a scene with people in the background who weren’t official extras, she said it didn’t bother her at all.

The Bear Was Added in Post-Production

While many scenes were authentic, the bear wasn’t.

No, the bear was footage that was added in post production! #marrymeinyosemite @hallmarkchannel https://t.co/J5AeKrvZ9p — Cindy Busby (@cindy_busby) September 4, 2022

Wheh someone asked if there was actually a bear present during filming, she wrote, "No, the bear was footage that was added in post production!"

One of the Last Scenes Was Filmed First

She also revealed that a lot of scenes were filmed out of order.

Shot out of order! One of the last scenes of the movie was shot first! 😂🤷🏼‍♀️ #marrymeinyosemite https://t.co/b7StOaLvqx — Cindy Busby (@cindy_busby) September 4, 2022

"Shot out of order! One of the last scenes of the movie was shot first! 😂🤷🏼‍♀️" Busby told a viewer.

She Didn’t Use a Stunt Double

Another surprising fact is that Busby didn’t use a stunt double while filming the movie.

With the help of movie magic I didn’t need one! #marrymeinyosemite https://t.co/qqPQyzQ9HF — Cindy Busby (@cindy_busby) September 4, 2022

A viewer asked if she needed one and she wrote, "With the help of movie magic I didn't need one!"

In fact, the entire cast and crew consisted of just 10 people.

Busby’s answer about the stunt double was surprising, considering how stunt doubles have recently been used in other Hallmark movies.

In an interview with OnTVToday, Lacey Chabert shared that she needed a stunt double for her surfing scenes in the movie “Groundswell.”

“[…] so I had a wonderful stunt double named Emily, and she took care of the heavy lifting in that department,” she revealed. “I did as much as I could, and she made me look good, so I appreciated her hard work so much.”

On Instagram, Chabert shared a photo with her stunt double and wrote, “#TBT to working with this wonderful lady! @emily_luke was my stunt double on #Groundswell and she is amazing 🌟Thank you Emily for all of your hard work! 🏄‍♀️”

But while Ryan Paevey could have had a stunt double for his movie, “Two Tickets to Paradise,” he didn’t want one.

Paevey said that he really wanted to surf while he was filming, so he insisted on surfing scenes with his character, What to Watch reported.

He said, “I got to surf. Really early on, I said they had to absolutely let me surf. There are surfing scenes. I said, ‘Do not hire a double. I will do it. I grew up surfing. You cannot bring me out to Hawaii for six weeks and expect me not to get in the water.’”

