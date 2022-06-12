Where Was ‘Color My World with Love’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Color My World with Love,” premieres on Sunday, June 12, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Lily D. Moore (“Dangerous Minds”), Erica Durance (“Smallville”), Ben Ayres (“Dan For Mayor”), and David DeSanctis (“Where Hope Grows”).

‘Color My World with Love’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Color My World” was filmed in Maple Ridge and the Greater Vancouver area of British Columbia, in Canada. In an interview with WDRB, DeSanctis said the movie was filmed in Vancouver during 14-hour workdays in just a few weeks.

According to Maple Ridge’s website, the town is a perfect location for filming because of its beautiful landscapes, tax credits, and how close it is to Vancouver. Many Hallmark movies are filmed in Vancouver and its nearby communities. The moderate climate makes it easy to film Christmas movies in July and other seasonal films in December. It also makes for beautiful scenery being so close to The Rockies.

Meet the Cast

“Color My World with Love” is centered around two people with Down Syndrome who fall in love. The mother of the bride-to-be worries about her daughter as she fears she may not be ready for such a big step in life.

Lily D. Moore plays Kendall, the bride-to-be and talented artist, and Erica Durance portrays her mother. The groom is played by David DeSanctis and his father by Ben Ayres.

Moore and DeSanctis both have Down Syndrome and are leading highly successful lives. Moore frequently posts on Instagram about her busy life.

She also has shared numerous posts modeling and representing Summersalt’s swimwear line.

She was recently honored with being the Grand Marshall for the Georgia Special Olympics.

Moore posted a picture on Instagram cheering for the upcoming movie.

Moore said in a press statement about the movie: “Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities. I hope viewers take away that ‘Color My World With Love’ is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities.”

Moore recently starred in “Never Have I Ever” as Rebecca, and has numerous other film and TV credits. Her movie “Holy Irresistible” is in post-production, and the TV series “Dangerous Moms” just completed production.

As for DeSanctis, he has just recently opened his official Instagram account, where he frequently posts about his new and future ventures.

He has appeared on “Home & Family,” “Sidewalks Entertainment,” “Where Hope Grows,” and more.

Erica Durance enjoyed portraying Moore’s mother in the film. She shared an adorable video of the two in the post below.

Durance has numerous credits to her name, including “North to Home,” “Open by Christmas,” “Supergirl” (Noel Neill), “Saving Hope” (where she starred opposite Ayres), “Smallville” (Lois Lane), and more.

As for Ayres, he said he really enjoyed playing the dad on set and promoting the movie on social media. He said that DeSanctis was inspirational to him.

Ayres’ credits include “Detention Adventure” (Bruno), “You, Me & the Christmas Trees,” “The Chronicle Mysteries” (Drew), “Burden of Truth” (Alan), “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas,” “Suits” (Gavin), “Saving Hope,” “Bitten,” “Less Than Kind,” “Dan for Mayor,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Smallville” (Jason Bartlett), “JPod,” and more.

The movie is directed by Peter Benson who is known for the “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” series.

