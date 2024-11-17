‘Confessions of a Christmas Letter’ Behind the Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Confessions of a Christmas Letter,” premieres on Sunday, November 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Angela Kinsey and Alec Santos. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind-the-scenes stories.

The movie is “The Office” star Kinsey’s first with Hallmark, and will feature a special appearance by Brian Baumgartner, who played quirky accountant Kevin Malone on “The Office,” Deadline reported.

‘Confessions of a Christmas Letter’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

Like many Hallmark films, “Confessions of a Christmas Letter” was filmed in Canada. According to the Casting Workbook, this new Countdown to Christmas movie was filmed in Vancouver, Canada, in August and September of this year.

Director Heather Hawthron Doyle took to Instagram to announce how much fun it was to work with Angela Kinsey from “The Office.”

She dropped a hint about the movie in August.

“On the set of my latest show – we’re not allowed to post any photos as there will be a fun splash when announced (with a super cool cameo too)!” she wrote. “It’s one of the most exciting shows I’ve done – wildest too – super highs but also some real – what the heck is happening moments! But I’m super excited to show y’all later this year.”

Reddit user Outrageous_Mix5969 also commented about the movie being shot near them. “They filmed above my work in Langley!” they wrote.

Langley is a town about an hour away to the east of Vancouver.

Kinsley also posted on Instagram when she was finally able to share the news.

“So excited to be able to share with you that I am the lead in a Hallmark Christmas movie!!!” she wrote. “Confessions of a Christmas Letter premieres November 17! I had the best time with this amazing cast and crew! And one of my favorite people on the planet stopped by set to play a role! ❤️ @bbbaumgartner I’ll be sharing more in the coming weeks but yay!! So thrilled to be part of the @hallmarkchannel family!”

Alec Santos posted: “Be prepared to laugh and cry!”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Funny yet touching, the story centers on Settie Rose, family matriarch with an abundance of personality. She, her friends and their community take part in a competition every year on who has written the best holiday letter. But Settie’s a horrible writer – hers is the worst. Every year. So this year she’s bringing in a ringer… Juan, a struggling novelist who has written one brilliant book and needs the money. Confusion and miscommunication upon his arrival and with their neighborhood nemesis (Sue Taylor) leads to the ruse that Juan’s engaged to their daughter, Lily. While he’s living with and getting to know the Roses, Settie and the whole family have to keep everyone in the close-knit community off his trail long enough for him to write the perfect letter. Through various Christmas activities and family interviews, initially-reluctant Juan learns what makes this family special, notably Lily, as they help each other navigate this unusual situation and Juan overcomes his writer’s block. In the end, Settie realizes she had it in her all along, once she stops trying too hard and embraces her imperfect family, which has now expanded to include Juan’s.

Angela Kinsey plays Settie. According to IMDb, she’s best known for her role as Angela Martin on “The Office.” She has also starred in sitcoms like “Your Family or Mine” and “Haters Back Off.” After her big hit role, Kinsey appeared in Netflix’s “Tall Girl,” Disney+’s “Be Our Chef,” and “A.P. Bio.” Currently, she serves as a panelist on MTV’s “Deliciousness” and co-hosts the Office Ladies podcast.

On August 4, 2016, Angela Kinsey announced her engagement to her long-time boyfriend, actor and baker Joshua Snyder, and later married him on November 13, 2016, becoming stepmother to his two sons, People reported. Together, they run a YouTube channel and website called “Baking with Josh & Ange.”

Alec Santos plays Juan. According to his bio, he was born in Brazil and raised in the United States, Santos is a versatile actor fluent in three languages. He has appeared in several network shows, including a lead role in “Planning on Forever” as well as roles in “Virgin River” and “Firefly Lane” on Netflix, and “Snowpiercer” on TNT-Netflix. His stage work has been recognized with a Best Actor nomination for his performance in Lungs at Vancouver’s Dusty Flower Pot Studio.

Also starring, according to IMDb, are: