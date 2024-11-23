Connie Britton to Headline & Produce New Hallmark Show

The latest big-name star to join Hallmark Media’s new streaming service, Hallmark+, is “Nashville” and “Friday Night Lights” alum Connie Britton.

On November 22, 2024, the network announced via Deadline that Britton, 57, will serve as host and executive producer of a new unscripted series tentatively called “The Motherhood.” The six-episode season is expected to premiere in 2025.

Connie Britton’s New Series is Inspired by Her Experiences as a Single Mom

Each hour-long episode of “The Motherhood,” according to Deadline, will follow Britton as she meets a single mother who is “juggling the demands of work, parenting, and self-care.” Each woman will be treated to a “transformative week” with Britton and three lifestyle experts.

Home design specialist Angela Rose, “peaceful parenting advocate” Destini Davis, and style empowerment coach Taryn Hicks will help each featured mom by making her living space more “harmonious,” coach her on effective parenting strategies and give her wardrobe an overhaul. According to Deadline, the hope is that each woman chosen by “The Motherhood” series feels supported by a village of others who will keep lifting her up long after the show stops filming.

If it sounds a little like the single mom’s version of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” it might be. Britton developed the show, according to Deadline, with her production company, Deep Blue Productions and Scout Productions, which is the company behind “Queer Eye” among other unscripted shows.

Britton said in a statement that the Hallmark+ series is near and dear to her heart because she’s also a single mom. Britton adopted her son Yoby from Ethiopia in 2011, which she told People was a “wonderful and life-changing experience.”

The five-time Emmy nominee was inspired by her own experiences to create “The Motherhood,” she said in a statement about the show, explaining, “As a single mom myself, I have dreamed of creating a community to support and lift up the single moms of the world who do so much on their own.

“I’ve always been awed by the incredible energy, strength and love single mothers pour into their families,” Britton continued, “and this series is an opportunity to honor and empower them, and to create an enduring community – a village if you will – because it does take one.”

“I am excited for audiences to join ‘The Motherhood,’ and become part of the magic that unfolds when we come together to lift each other up,” she added.

Britton joins the ranks of other well-known stars who’ve appeared on Hallmark+ since its September launch, including Lea Thompson and Wendie Malick in “The Chicken Sisters” and Virginia Madsen, Dennis Haysbert and John C. McKinley in “Holidazed.”

Hallmark+ is Becoming Home for Hallmark’s New Unscripted Content

While Hallmark’s cable channels remain dedicated to airing original movies and scripted series, Hallmark+ is quickly becoming a spot for Hallmark to experiment with unscripted programming that mirrors its creative mission.

Veteran reality TV producer David Stefanou, who joined Hallmark Media as its new head of unscripted programming in 2023, told RealScreen in August that providing a slate of heart-centered reality shows is “part of the whole mission” of launching Hallmark+.

“It’s uplifting, heart-driven, community-driven, connected-feeling television,” Stefanou said, “but it’s exciting to try to find those themes in the real world. And I think that we all agree that the real world is a pretty intense place right now, so I think finding those kinds of heartfelt stories right next door, or in your own backyard in town, is a very exciting thing to be able to create.”

Beginning in September, longtime Hallmark star Lacey Chabert hosted the streamer’s first series, “Celebrations With Lacey Chabert,” in which she and two event planners threw surprise parties for deserving people. Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman currently star in “Finding Mr. Christmas,” a warm-and-fuzzy search for Hallmark’s next big star, with new episodes released each Thursday.

Still to come are a holiday travel series hosted by Wes Brown that premieres on December 12, a unique dating show starring Ashley Williams, and a home improvement show with actor and expert woodworker Luke Macfarlane.