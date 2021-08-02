Corbin Bleu’s Wife Makes a Cameo in His new Hallmark Movie

Corbin Bleu made his Hallmark debut in the new film “Love, For Real” and apparently so did his wife!

In an interview with Fan Sided, the “High School Musical” actor revealed that his wife makes a small cameo in the film. “She was only on set for one day but she came on and she killed it,” Bleu said.

Bleu plays Marco, a professional athlete who agrees to do a reality show to stay relevant after an injury puts an end to his sports career. Bleu told fans how to spot his wife in the movie. “When Marco offers her the heart and she storms off, that’s my wife,” he told Fan Sided.

“Love, For Real” explores the world of reality dating shows. The characters in the film find love in unexpected ways and places. If anyone understands what that’s like, it’s Bleu.

“You never know when you’re going to meet your person. My wife and I met in the grocery store. So it was very random and it was fate,” he told Fan Sided.

Bleu’s Wife is Also an Actor

Bleu’s wife, Sasha Clements, is also in showbiz. Her credits include the Disney Channel movie “How to Build a Better Boy” and “Degrassi: Don’t Look Back.”

Clements and Bleu tied the knot in 2016. In an interview on “Live With Kelly“, Bleu admitted that his vows got a little…PG-13. The couple wrote their own vows, and Bleu was only thinking of his beautiful wife-to-be when he wrote them, forgetting that Clements’ family would hear the entire thing.

“I said, I vow to pleasure you,” Bleu told Kelly Ripa, eliciting a roar of laughter from the studio audience.

There’s Another Real-Life Couple in ‘Love, For Real’

In case one real-life couple wasn’t enough, “Love, For Real” has two! Scott Michael Foster plays Luke, a reality television producer. His real-life girlfriend, actress Carson Fagerbakke, plays a contestant on the reality show.

Fagerbakke shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the film shoot on Instagram, including a video showing how she almost ruined a take. Her other acting credits include “Why Women Kill” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”, which Foster also appeared on.

Foster was previously seen in the Hallmark movie “In the Key of Love.”

How to Watch ‘Love, For Real’

“Love, For Real” premiered on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, July 31. If you missed it, don’t worry. You can watch the full movie for free on the Hallmark website until August 4 by signing in with your cable provider details. The movie will also air again on Thursday, August 5 at 8 PM EST on Hallmark Channel.

For Hallmark fans without cable, you can watch “Love, For Real” via several subscription-based streaming services including Philo, Sling TV, and FuboTV.

There are More New ‘Summer Nights’ Hallmark Movies Coming

Summer isn’t over yet! There are plenty of new Hallmark movies coming before Autumn arrives. Don’t miss “The 27-Hour Day” premiering Saturday, August 7. Plus, there’s finally a brand new Hannah Swenson mystery premiering Sunday, August 8.

The last Hannah Swensen mystery movie came out in 2017.

