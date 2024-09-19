Hallmark Unveils Huge 2024 Christmas Lineup

Christmas movie lovers, hold onto your (winter) hats! On September 19, 2024, Hallmark Media unveiled its biggest Christmas movie lineup yet, with 47 original holiday movies that will begin airing on October 18, as first reported by the Today Show.

Fans will likely be thrilled to see many familiar faces in the casts, including stars who’ve been absent from Hallmark in 2024, including Niall Matter, Jessica Lowndes and “Chesapeake Shores’ alum Meghan Ory.

According to Variety, Hallmark Channel’s 15th annual Countdown to Christmas will feature 31 new movies, while Hallmark Mystery will continue its “Miracles of Christmas” promotion with nine new movies. Hallmark will also premiere two new holiday franchises: three new movies featuring the stars of its 2023 ensemble movie “Christmas on Cherry Lane” and a new four-movie franchise that follow four friends who work at the same store, called “All Wrapped Up.”

Still want more? Don’t forget that Hallmark+ will be premiering two holiday series this season, with premiere dates yet to be announced. Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman co-host the new unscripted competition “Finding Mr. Right” and Sarah Drew stars with a just-announced cast that includes Peter Mooney in “Mistletoe Murders.”

Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas 2024 Schedule

According to Hallmark’s just-released lineup, here is the 2024 Countdown to Christmas schedule on Hallmark Channel, all airing at 8 p.m. Eastern time unless otherwise noted:

Friday, October 18: ‘”Twas the Date Before Christmas” — starring Robert Buckley (“Chesapeake Shores”) and Amy Groening (“The Santa Summit”).

Saturday, October 19: “Holiday Crashers” — starring Lyndsy Fonseca (“Nikita”), Daniella Monet (“Baby Daddy”), Chris McNally (“When Calls the Heart”) and Jag Bal (“The Flash”).

Sunday, October 20: “Scouting for Christmas” — starring Tamera Mowry-Housley (“Inventing the Christmas Prince”), Carlo Marks (“Chesapeake Shores”) and Marci T. House (“Tribal”).

Friday, October 25: “Operation Nutcracker” — starring Ashley Newbrough (Mistresses) and Christopher Russell (Star Trek: Discovery).

Saturday, October 26: “The Christmas Charade” — starring Rachel Skarsten (“Batwoman”) and Corey Sevier (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”).

Sunday, October 27: “The 5-Year Christmas Party” — starring Katie Findlay (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) and Jordan Fisher (“The Flash”).

Friday, November 1: “A Carol for Two” — starring Ginna Claire Mason (“A Holiday Spectacular”), Jordan Litz (“Wicked” on Broadway) and Charlotte d’Amboise (“Galyntine”).

Saturday, November 2: “Our Holiday Story” — starring Nikki DeLoach (“Curious Caterer Mysteries”) and Warren Christie (“The Watchful Eye”).

Sunday, November 3: “Holiday Mismatch” — starring Caroline Rhea (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) and Beth Broderick (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”).

Friday, November 8: “Trivia at St. Nick’s” — starring Tammin Sursok (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”).

Saturday, November 9: “Santa Tell Me” — starring Erin Krakow (“When Calls the Heart”), Daniel Lissing (“When Calls the Heart”), Benjamin Ayres (“Family Law”) and Christopher Russell (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Kurt Szarka (“Maid”).

Sunday, November 10: “‘Tis the Season to Be Irish” — starring Fiona Gubelmann (“The Good Doctor”) and Eoin Macken (“La Brea”).

Friday, November 15: “Christmas with the Singhs” — starring Anuja Joshi (“The Resident”) and Ben Hollingsworth (“Virgin River”).

Saturday, November 16: “Jingle Bell Run” — starring Ashley Williams (“Falling Together”) and Andrew Walker (“Curious Caterer Mysteries”).

Sunday, November 17: “Confessions of a Christmas Letter” — starring “The Office” star Angela Kinsey and Alec Santos, with a cameo from “The Office” co-star, Brian Baumgartner.

Friday, November 22: “Christmas on Call” — starring Sara Canning (“Holiday Road”) and Ser’Darius Blain (“Will Trent”), this is the first of two movies that Donna Kelce will appear in, which has fans divided.

Saturday, November 23: “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” — the highly-anticipated sequel to Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker’s 2022 smash hit “Three Wise Men and a Baby.”

Sunday, November 24: “To Have and To Holiday” — starring Madeleine Arthur (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”), Robert Bazzocchi (“Gen V”) and Eric Close (“Nashville”).

Thursday, November 28: “Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle” — starring Rachel Boston (“Field Day”), Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes (“Never Been Chris’d”), Tanner Novlan (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Matthew James Dowden (“Creepshow”) and Max Lloyd-Jones (“The Mandalorian”).

Friday, November 29: “A ’90s Christmas” (premiering at 6 p.m. ET) — starring Eva Bourne (“Once Upon a Time”), Chandler Massey (“Days of our Lives”) and Katherine Barrell (“Good Witch”).

Friday, November 29: “Deck the Walls” — starring Ashley Greene (“Twilight”), Wes Brown (“Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up”) and Danny Pellegrino (“The Stalking Fields”)

Saturday, November 30: “Believe in Christmas” (premieres at 6 p.m. ET) — starring Meghan Ory (:Chesapeake Shores”) and John Reardon (“Hudson & Rex”).

Saturday, November 30: “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story“ — starring Hunter King (“The Santa Summit”), Tyler Hynes (“Three Wise Men and a Baby”), Ed Begley Jr. (“Young Sheldon”), Richard Riehle (“Office Space”), Diedrich Bader (“American Housewife”), Christine Ebersole (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) and Megyn Price (“The Ranch”).

Sunday, December 1: “The Finnish Line” (premieres at 6 p.m. Eastern time) — starring Kim Matula (“Saturday Night”), Beau Mirchoff (“Ride”) and Nichole Sakura (“Superstore”).

Sunday, December 1: “The Christmas Quest” — starring Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”) and Kristoffer Polaha (“Wonder Woman 1984”).

Friday, December 6: “Private Princess Christmas” — starring Ali Skovbye (“Firefly Lane”), Derek Klena (“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”) and Erica Durance (“A Scottish Love Scheme”).

Saturday, December 7: “Sugarplummed” — starring Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) and Janel Parrish (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”).

Sunday, December 8: “Leah’s Perfect Gift” — starring Emily Arlook (“Grown-ish”), Evan Roderick (“Arrow”) and Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”).

Friday, December 13: “Hanukkah on the Rocks” — starring Stacey Farber (“Virgin River”), Daren Kagasoff (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) and Marc Summers (“Double Dare”).

Saturday, December 14: “The Santa Class” — starring Kimberley Sustad (“The Nine Lives of Christmas”) and Benjamin Ayres (“Saving Hope”).

Sunday, December 15: “Following Yonder Star” — starring Brooke D’Orsay (“Two and a Half Men”) and John Brotherton (“Fuller House”).

Saturday, December 21: “Happy Howlidays” — starring Jessica Lowndes (“Major Crimes”) opposite the to-be-announced winner of the reality TV show “Finding Mr. Christmas.”

Hallmark Mystery’s ‘Miracles of Christmas’ 2024 Lineup

Meanwhile, Hallmark Mystery’s Miracles of Christmas lineup of movies, which will air at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday evenings beginning on October 24 . Here’s the lineup:

Thursday, October 24: “This Time Each Year” with Alison Sweeney and Niall Matter

Thursday, October 31: “My Sweet Austrial Holiday” starring Brittany Bristow and Will Kemp

Thursday, November 7: “Five Golden Rings” starring Holland Roden and Nolan Gerard Funk

Thursday, November 14: “A Reason For The Season” with Kevin McGarry and Taylor Cole

Thursday, November 21: “A Novel Noel” with Julie Gonzalo and Brendan Penny

Thursday, November 28: “Christmas Under the Lights” with Heather Hemmens and Marco Grazzini

Thursday, December 5: “A Dance in the Snow” with Erica Cerra, Marc Ghanime, Vanessa Burghardt, and Dorian Giordano

Thursday, December 12: “All I Need For Christmas” with Mallory Jansen and Dan Jeannotte

Thursday, December 19: “Trading Up Christmas” with Italia Ricci and Michael Xavier