Hallmark’s ‘Country at Heart’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is premiering a new fall movie on Saturday, October 3, 2020 called Country at Heart. The movie was delayed several times, but it’s finally airing. The movie stars Jessy Schram, Niall Matter, and Lucas Bryant. Read on to learn all about the cast in the Hallmark film and where it was filmed. This article may have very minor spoilers in terms of photos and behind-the-scenes pictures.

Country at Heart first premieres on October 3 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

After the premiere, the movie will air again on October 4 at 7 p.m. Eastern, October 6 at 8 p.m., October 10 at 5 p.m., October 11 at 1 p.m., and October 19 at 6 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “A struggling country singer meets a Nashville songwriter in need of inspiration. Teaming up to write a song, their work gets complicated but results in both a hit song…and true love.”

‘Country at Heart’ Was Filmed in Canada, Not Tennessee

Country at Heart was filmed in Canada, despite the film itself taking place in a small town in Tennessee called Silverado. An open casting call for the movie was made in Nickel City in August 2019, SOO Today reported at the time. Background performers were sought for the movie’s shooting in the Greater Sudbury area.

CastNorth Productions was given a $500,000 investment to film the movie in the Sudbury and Powassan regions, SOO Today reported. One of those locations was the Grand Theatre, CBC reported. They also filmed on Grey Street in Sudbury.

Greater Sudbury (sometimes nicknamed Nickel City) is a city in Ontario, Canada, and Powassan is a municipality in Ontario near North Bay.

Filming wrapped in late August 2019.

You can see some behind-the-scenes photos here. A behind-the-scenes video clip is below.

Meet The Cast for ‘Falling for Country at Heart’

Jessy Schram is Shayna. Her many credits include Chicago Med (Dr. Hannah Asher for 10 episodes), Amazing Winter Romance, Lucifer, Road to Christmas, The Nine Lives of Claw, Royal New Year’s Eve, The Beautiful Ones, Once Upon a Time (Ashley Boyd/Cinderella), Nashville (Cash Gray), Harvest Moon, Major Crimes, Falling Skies (Karen Nadler), Mad Men (Bonnie Whiteside), Last Resort (Christine Kendal), Smile as Big as the Moon, Limelight, Crash, Saving Grace, Life (Rachel), Veronica Mars (Hannah Griffith), Jane Doe movies (Susan Davis), and more.

Niall Matter is Grady. He’s well known by Hallmark fans for his leading role in the Father Christmas series. He also starred in Hallmark’s movie Christmas at Dollywood, Frozen in Love, Love at First Dance, Stop the Wedding, and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries. He had a supporting role in The Predator. His other credits include The Good Doctor, The Best Years, Eureka (Zane Donovan), Primeval: New World, The Good Doctor, Constantine, Supernatural, iZombie, Guilt by Association, Remedy, Watchmen, Melrose Place, 90210, When Calls the Heart (Shane), and more.

Lucas Bryant is Luke (also credited as Duke Sterling in a different Hallmark press release.) His credits include Agents of SHIELD (Agent Keller), Private Eyes, Shoot the Messenger (Simon), Frankie Drake Mysteries, Haven (Nathan), CSI, Faux Baby (Harry), MVP (Gabe), Sex Love & Secrets, Queer as Folk, and more. He also starred in Hallmark’s 2019 movie, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas.

Also in the movie are:

Ted Whittall (Judson Cook)

Zach Smadu (Carl Campbell)

Tommie-Amber Pirie (Jenny)

Chris Handfield (Ron Van Hursten)

Larry Berrio (Earl)

Yvonne Davidson (Molly)

Carrie Schiffler (Adelaide)

Kelly Boegel (Motel Clerk)

Justin James Remeikis (Lonnie)

Annastastia Boston (Carl’s Assistant)

Morgan Bedard (Carl’s Associate)

Telysa Chandler (Female Singer)

Tahnee Manitowabi (Motel Housekeeper)

Michael James Regan (Tyler)

William Cole (Bartender)

Kaitlyn Stewart (Studio Artist)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

