‘Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent’: Where Was It Filmed?

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering the latest installment in Lacey Chabert’s and Brennan Elliot’s Crossword Mysteries series with the new movie, Terminal Descent. The new movie premieres Sunday, February 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central).

The Movie Was Filmed in Canada

Terminal Descent was filmed in Canada, including the Vancouver region. When Elliott had to quarantine for 14 days before filming, he posted a photo about how much he didn’t like quarantining. Quite a few fans misunderstood and thought he had COVID-19, which he later had to correct.

He was in much better spirits by the last day of his mandated quarantine.

He had to take a lot of precautions while filming.

Elliott said it was beautiful in Vancouver while he was filming the fourth movie in the series.

Chabert also shared a photo of how beautiful the scenery was while they filmed the fourth movie.

The fourth movie wrapped in mid-November.

Barbara Niven shared this behind-the-scenes moment from filming.

Elliott shared on Instagram that he really loves his role on Crossword Mysteries. He wrote: “Playing this guy gives me the best joy!,… Always find joy in whatever you do, and try as much as possible to kill it while you be you!!….”

This is the latest installment in the Crossword Mysteries series. The synopsis for the new movie reads: “After volunteering to participate in a crossword solving competition with a new supercomputer, crossword puzzle editor Tess Harper finds herself swept into the investigation of the bizarre murder of a tech CEO.”

Here’s the lineup of Crossword Mysteries movies in the order they have aired:

A Puzzle to Die For (2019)

Proposing Murder (2019)

Abracadaver (2020)

Terminal Descent (2021)

Riddle Me Dead (2021 – coming soon)

Elliott and Chabert have also been working on a fifth movie in the series, called Riddle Me Dead.

Meet the Cast

Peter Benson directed the movie. He wrote on Instagram: “Had a blast directing Crossword Mysteries 4!!! Big shoutout to these fantastic humans @thereallacey and @brennanelliott2 who were both amazing to work with. They made every day fun and both gave terrific performances! Also want to give a huge thanks to our entire cast and crew who made this a safe, fun and incredible experience!”

Lacey Chabert is Tess. Her many Hallmark movies include Love Romance and Chocolate, which was filmed in Belgium, Winter in Vail, Christmas in Rome, Love on Safari, Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, and Christmas Waltz. Lacey is a favorite in the Hallmark universe. Her feature film debut was Lost in Space in 1998. Her versatile resume includes Party of Five, All My Children, Baby Daddy, A Little Piece of Heaven, What if God Were the Sun?, Moonlight in Vermont, All of My Heart, Matchmaker Santa, A Royal Christmas, The Color of Rain, Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past, Mean Girls, Daddy Day Care, The Brooke Ellison Story, and more. Her Hallmark movies include All of My Heart, Moonlight in Vermont, The Sweetest Christmas, Matchmaker Santa, My Secret Valentine, and more.

Brennan Elliott is Logan. His credits include The 4400, Cold Case, What About Brian, All of My Heart: Inn Love, UnREAL, Night at the Museum: The Secret of the Tomb, Curse of Chucky, Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, Love You Like Christmas, Flower Shop Mysteries, and more. He has been in the All of My Heart series of movies. He was also in Christmas in Grand Valley in December 2018. In August 2019, he starred in All Summer Long and was also the star of the Christmas 2020 movie Christmas in Vienna.

Barbara Niven is Candace. She’s in many Hallmark productions, including a series regular on Chesapeake Shores and the Christmas in Evergreen movie series. Her credits include Murder She Baked, Hamlet’s Ghost, A Christmas Detour, Cedar Cove (Peggy), Parks and Recreation, The M Word, Gabe the Cupid Dog, Back to the Horn, Let’s Make a Deal, Moonlight & Mistletoe, Eli Stone, Charmed, ER, One Life to Live (Liz Coleman Reynolds), Pensacola: Wings of Gold (Kate), Silk Stalkings (Evelyn), Depraved, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

John Kapelos (Chauncey O’Connor)

Parveen Dosanjh (Amrita)

Matthew James Dowden (Paul Redford)

Brandi Alexander (Viv Banks)

Cardi Wong (Frank Cidre)

Debs Howard (Jesse Alexander)

Bradley Stryker (Eric Ogden)

Lochlyn Munro (Morgan Daniels)

Donna Soares (Nurse)

Michael David Adamthwaite (Bartender)

Ramon Terrell (Police Officer)

Adrian Petriw (Eisner Employee)

Joshua Guvi (Uni)

Leana Yu (Layla Barnes)

Donny Lucas (Keith Eisner)

Kendall Cross (Patricia Daniels)

Kris McRonney (Security Guard)

Aadila Dosani (Sonia Robinson)

Seth Ranaweera (Building Super)

Aaron Douglas (Gregory Sackett)

