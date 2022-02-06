Where Was ‘Cut, Color, Murder’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering “Cut, Color, Murder” on Sunday, February 6, at 9 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Julie Gonzalo and Ryan McPartlin. Read on to learn all about the cast and where the movie was filmed.

If you miss the premiere, the movie will air again on February 8 at 7 p.m. Eastern, February 10 at 5 p.m. Eastern, February 12 at 9 p.m. Eastern, February 23 at 9 p.m. Eastern, March 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern, and March 29 at 9 p.m. Eastern. (Double check your local television guide for details, as times can sometimes change at the last minute.)

‘Cut, Color, Murder’ Was Filmed in Canada

According to a listing on ACFC West, the movie began filming in November and wrapped on December 3, 2021, in Burnaby, British Columbia. So although the movie takes place in Idaho, it was actually filmed in Canada.

On Instagram, McPartlin wrote: “This has been another passion project that was years in the making. @heatherjnyc & I never gave up on this story that @jfilardi @waltbecker3 and I created until all the pieces fell into place. 🙏🏻”

Just posted a photo @ Somewhere In Idaho https://t.co/yBuBpkmxsz — Ryan McPartlin (@RyanMcPartlin) December 31, 2021

In the past, the term “Signature Mystery” referred to a series of mystery movies, but it’s unclear if this new movie will end up being a series or not. When Robyn Wiener replied: “So much fun to make with you Ryan and the whole team! Let’s make this a series!!,” McPartlin wrote back: “lesss gooo!!!”

McPartlin’s Instagram photos are not embeddable, but you can see some of his photos from filming on his profile here.

Gonzalo said she was excited about this new movie. She shared on Twitter that she’ll make an appearance on the platform while the movie is airing on Sunday night.

Ha! Thanks for posting. I’m looking forward to this one 😁 https://t.co/w7JtdGzPZL — Julie Gonzalo (@julie_gonzalo) February 3, 2022

She said she was sold on the movie because it really is tough to tell who did the crime until the very end of the movie.

Princess Davis said she had a lot of fun filming the movie, and shared some photos on Instagram tagged in Vancouver.

Stacey Harding wrote, “I did this show… “Cut, Color and Murder” with the most amazing group of humans – honestly so much fun! Airs this Sunday on Hallmark And If you enjoy it half as much as we did making it… you’re in for a great time!!♥️”

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “When a beauty pageant creator is found dead, a savvy hairdresser works with the new detective in town and risks everything to clear the names of those she loves.”

Julie Gonzalo is Ali. She has starred in quite a few Hallmark movies, including “Jingle Bell Bride,” “How to Train Your Husband,” “The Sweetest Heart,” “Flip That Romance,” “Falling for Vermont” and more. Her other credits include “Supergirl” (Andrea Rojas), “Veronica Mars” (Parker Lee), “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Dallas” (Pamela Barnes), “Eli Stone” (Maggie Decker,) and more.

Ryan McPartlin is Kyle. His credits include “Once Upon a Main Street,” “A Clusterfunke Christmas,” “The Holiday Fix Up,” “LA’s Finest” (Patrick McKenna), “Twinkle All the Way,” “Devious Maids” (Kyle), “Sequestered” (Ryan), “Salvation,” “Mystery Girls” (Det. Duane Freeman), “Hart of Dixie” (Carter Covington), “Daybreak” (Eric), “CSI: Miami” (Josh), “Chuck” (Devon “Captain Awesome” Woodcomb), “Living with Fran” (Riley Douglas Martin), “Passions” (Hank Bennett for 382 episodes), and more.

Eva Tamargo is Carol. Her credits include “The Haves and the Have Nots” (Celine), “Rebel,” “Accidental Reality Star,” “LA Series,” “American Bred,” “The First,” “The Lookout,” “Our Boys,” “No Me Hallo” (Leonor), “Passions” (Pilar for 518 episodes), “Saints & Sinners,” and more.

Crown Media’s press site has been experiencing difficulties this past week. According to IMDb, the cast also includes:

Grace Beedie as Chelsea

Princess Davis as Beth

Brad Harder as Eric

Rebecca Staab as Mitzi Stuart

Brendon Zub as Sterling

Nathan Witte

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s February 2022 Movie Lineup