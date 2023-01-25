Danica McKellar Admits ‘I’ve Always Been Somebody Who Worried My Whole Life’

Danica McKellar recently admitted to her followers that she’s struggled with worrying her entire life. She shared the honest assessment during a video for Great American Family. The former Hallmark star has been sharing videos periodically with fans offering advice and other details about her life.

She Said She’s Working on Trusting & Having Faith

In a short video for the Great American Community platform, which is run by Great American Family, McKellar said she’s working on having more trust and faith to overcome worry.

“I wanted to talk about worrying because I’ve always been somebody who worried my whole life starting as a child,” she said. “I always had this sense of responsibility and like, ‘Am I doing the right thing?’ ‘Am I studying enough?’ ‘Am I getting good enough grades?’ … I just, I worry a lot. And that’s been with me my whole life.”

She went on to say that she’s been focusing on “actively working on trusting and having faith that things are going to work out.” She said her new faith has helped her refocus on “having faith in God, having faith in Jesus, having faith that there is a divine plan…”

“Now it feels like a responsible thing to not worry,” she said about her new faith. “I still catch myself worry, but now I think of it kind of as a sin because worry is the opposite of faith. Worry is the opposite of faith and trusting in God.”

The video is part of McKellar’s “Bits of Joy” videos for Great American Family’s social media platform. Her episodes premiere weekly.

McKellar Is Open About Her Faith, Which She Says Includes Inclusivity

McKellar has been open about her faith. In April 2022, she revealed that she was always skeptical of Christianity, but had changed her mind recently.

“In my life, starting in childhood, I had been made aware of all the hypocrisy in the various religions of Christianity,” she said on Instagram. “…(But now) I’m experiencing a relationship with God and Jesus that I’ve never had before, and it feels miraculous.”

She wrote that she was struggling with the concept of forgiveness and asked Bure about a Bible passage. She said this led to Bure sending her a Bible and inviting her to church. That’s when her new faith journey began.

In November 2022, she clarified that she still supports the LGBTQ community.

She shared the message on Instagram, writing: “I’m a new Christian, and I’m so grateful for that. As I always have, I celebrate all forms of healthy love between adults, and I support representation. … My husband and I were privileged to attend my good friend’s beautiful wedding to his husband earlier this year in Mexico. At the time, we commented that it was one of the purest expressions of love we had ever seen.”

She continued, writing: “The idea that Christianity would judge any form of love simply baffles me. I’m still new to my faith journey, but as far as I can tell, Jesus loves and includes everyone. That’s kind of His thing…”

McKellar signed an exclusive deal with Great American Family in 2021. A Great Americna Family representative confirmed with Heavy at the time that this exclusive deal means McKellar will only make rom-coms and holiday films for GAC Family during the term of her contract. The press release noted that the contract lasts through 2023.

However, her contract does not preclude her from making mystery movies with Hallmark, which McKellar has said she’s interested in doing. In response to a question about whether she’d make any more MatchMaker Mysteries movies, she wrote, “They decided to stop making them last summer, along with many others! 🤷‍♀️ Let them know how you feel; I’d love to make more mysteries – alot of us would. 🤗”

The Resident Rulebreakers Podcast asked for clarification since McKellar has signed an exclusive contract with Great American Media.

McKellar replied: “Hi! I love many people in front of and behind the camera at both networks… and I’m only exclusive with GAC for rom-coms and Christmas movies. Hope you are having a nice night!”

