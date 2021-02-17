Danica McKellar’s Birthday Tribute to Her Husband: ‘I Feel Like the Luckiest Wife’

Danica McKellar is in love, just like the Hallmark characters that she portrays. She recently posted a glowing “Happy Birthday” tribute to her husband, Scott Sveslosky, and told the world that he’s her soulmate.

‘I Feel Like the Luckiest Wife,’ She Wrote in Her Tribute

McKellar had nothing but glowing words to say about her husband in an Instagram post that she also shared on her other social media accounts. She shared that Sveslosky is her soulmate and she’s so grateful to be able to weather the recent storm with him.

She wrote:

Everyone please say happy birthday to my love, my soulmate, partner and more, Scott! I feel like the luckiest wife, and I’m so grateful. ❤ It’s been an interesting ride lately, and there’s nobody I’d rather weather this storm with than you. 🙏🥰 You’re the best stay-at-home-and-watch-The-Office and puzzling partner, and I can’t wait till we’re hitting the red carpet together again, too! 😉

A lot of fellow Hallmark stars chimed in to wish Sveslosky a happy birthday.

Debbie Gibson wrote: “Happy Birthday Scott ! Such a lovely Fella and you two are 🔥together!”

Andrew Walker wrote, “Happy Bday Scott!”

Mark Deklin joined in, writing: “Happy birthday, Scott! 🎉🎂🎁🎈🥃”

Debbie Matenopoulous of Home & Family wrote: “Awwwww happy birthday Scott!!!❤️❤️❤️”

Cameron Mathison joined in with happy birthday wishes too, as did Ashley Williams’ sister Kimberley Williams Paisley, and more.

She shared the same loving message on her Facebook and Twitter accounts.

She Shared Loving Words for Him on Their Anniversary Too

On their anniversary, McKellar had loving words to share about her husband, too. She wrote, in part: “I’m so grateful for this blessed marriage I’m in, and that we were able to dine at a beautiful outdoor restaurant..”

Even more stunning was this photo she shared on November 15, 2020, from their wedding day, calling him her “real-life Hallmark hunk.”

She wrote on their sixth anniversary: “Exactly six years ago today, I woke up at 4am in Kauai for our sunrise wedding with a total of 20 people (including us and our kids!), married the man of my dreams and became the luckiest wife on the planet. It’s the second marriage for both of us and we know not to take it for granted… No matter what challenges come our way, he continues to sweep me off my feet – my real-life Hallmark hunk! Happy Anniversary, sweetie!! 😉🥰”

McKellar was married in 2009 to Michael Verta, a composer. They had a son together — Draco — who was born in 2009. In 2012, McKellar and Verta divorced citing irreconcilable differences, People reported. McKellar and Sveslosky got engaged two years later in 2014 in southern England and were married in Hawaii later that same year.

Sveslosky was married before McKellar and has a son, Hunter, from his previous marriage. McKellar told Closer Weekly that their sons get along great. She said: “We’re raising them alongside each other. Watching their friendship develop, they just play and have so much fun. What a blessing!”

Sveslosky is an attorney and partner at Sheppard Mullin in Los Angeles. According to his bio, his practice focuses on insurance litigation. He is also involved in pro bono work.

