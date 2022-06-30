Danica McKellar Claps Back at Critic & Says She’s ‘Blessed’

A number of entertainers tied to both the Hallmark Channel and GAC Media have been promoting a charity effort online, including Danica McKellar. For the most part, it seems people have been receptive to the “Christmas is Not Cancelled” campaign. That was not the case with every fan or social media follower, though. In what might be seen as an unusual occurrence, McKellar was quick to push back against one person who tried to call her out for her efforts.

Here’s what you need to know:

McKellar Joined Many Colleagues in Promoting the Project

As the charity’s website details, the organization’s goal “is to spread Christmas cheer all year long and create a healthy space within the online community that promotes giving,” centered around “our common goal of helping children in need.” The charity pulls together “family friendly celebrities” to spread the word, and Hallmark star Jen Lilley is one of the organization’s co-founders.

The current focus for the group is on “Camp Christmas in July,” which is a virtual camp community. There are online tasks and games, prizes, and donations involved, and those spreading the word seem quite excited to get started. Many of Hallmark’s most popular stars are involved, including Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Cameron Mathison, and others. The funds raised through this effort will support Childhelp, an organization helping abused children. McKellar shared a post about the charity effort on her Instagram page, as well as on Twitter. “My amazing friend @jen_lilley is at it again, helping kids in need & making it so much fun!” she teased.

McKellar’s Posts Received Mostly Enthusiastic Support

Most of the fans who engaged with McKellar’s social media posts shared positive notes of support. “What a total blessing you are!! God bless each one of you for your efforts. You make the world a better place through your love,” one person wrote on McKellar’s Instagram post. “This is awesome!! Love you two. So much. Completing the application for sainthood for both of you!!” someone else praised.

One person, however, took the discussion in a different direction. “So what are you doing to help? Just promoting and not giving money to those in need?” While McKellar did not respond to the positive comments, she did take a moment to address this one. “Actually I’m blessed to be able to donate thousands to children’s charities every month!” she wrote. McKellar continued, “I record @cameo videos and ALL my proceeds go to charities like @mystuffbags @childhelp @americaskidsbelong and more.” The Hallmark star added a praying hands emoji to the end of her comment.

In addition, the Instagram page for the charity commented in response to the criticism. “Thanks to their platform and their support, we have been able to serve over 36,155 children in the last couple of years and hope to double that number this year.” The note continued, “Feel free to join our community as well.” The original commenter has not returned to further the discussion, and those who did engage in that portion of the comment thread seemed pleased with how McKellar handled it.