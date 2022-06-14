Danica McKellar: ‘It’s Been Super Rough’ After Unexpected Death in the Family

Hallmark and GAC Family star Danica McKellar opened up to fans about a tough time she’s been going through. She revealed on social media that there was an unexpected death in her family, and friends and followers showered her with support in the replies.

She Said It’s Been ‘Super Rough’ After the Unexpected Death

In an Instagram post, McKellar told fans that things have been really tough since there was a death in her family. She didn’t share more details about who died or what happened.

She wrote, “I’ll be honest; it’s been super rough time over here with an sudden and unexpected death in the family… but we are hanging in there. Life hits us all with challenges of all sorts at various times. Just remember that we are not alone. 🙏 Love and comfort are just one breath away.”

McKellar recently shared that she had a “miraculous” faith experience. In her post about the death in her family, she shared that her faith had helped comfort and guide her during the difficult week.

She wrote: “I have had moments of joy amisdt this tragedy, absolutely because of connection to God. I used to be uncomfortable with the term Holy Spirit, and used to think of it as Universal Love. At the end of the day, those are all just words with biases we’ve created in our heads based on religion. But I can tell you, the Holy Spirit has been in me and with me through this difficult time and I’m just so grateful. 🙏❤️🙏”

Friends & Followers Showered Her With Support

McKellar encouraged people in her post to remember that the patterns of life aren’t permanent.

She wrote, “Feel that optimism, that buoyancy that is available to us anytime we seek it. How? Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and as you breathe in, feel God’s love and energy. Breathe it in and feel wrapped in it. And know that this universal love is available to everyone at all times if we seek it out.”

Her friends and followers replied to her post with words of love and encouragement.

Alicia Witt, who has recently gone through tragedies and hardships of her own, replied, “i’m so sorry for your loss. amen to all that you said – that joy and unprecedented comfort amidst the unthinkable pain ❤️🙌🏻❤️.”

Lindsay Maxwell wrote, “I am so sorry about the unexpected death in your family 🙏🏼 I am praying for you and your family, sweetheart 🤍.”

Benjamin Ayres replied with heart and praying emojis.

Juudjemom replied, “The Holy Spirit is the Comforter himself, so glad you got to know him! God put you on my heart and since a few months I’m praying for you daily. Don’t know how to reach out to you (dm don’t seem to be read, understandingly), so I hope you’ll see this message here. You are covered in prayer. Big hug!”

Rebeca Pabon replied, “I am so sorry for your loss, Danica. Hold on to all the beautiful memories you have together; they are God’s greatest gift to keep those you love alive in your heart until you meet again ❤️ I pray you and your family will feel God’s enveloping love through the people around you and you will have hope that He will transform the pain you feel now into greater love and gratitude in time 🙏🏻.”

Tallula Williams wrote, “I am a 76 yr. old that met the Lord when I was 28. Life is hard; I certainly have faced many hard things, but as Jesus promised, He is always with us.”

