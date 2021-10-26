Danica McKellar Signs Exclusive Deal with Hallmark Competitor

Danica McKellar has signed an exclusive deal with a new TV network that was launched by the former CEO of The Hallmark Channel. Her two-year deal covers romcoms and holiday films, which she had most recently made for The Hallmark Channel.

Her Exclusive Deal with GAC Family Lasts Through 2023

In a press release sent to Heavy, GAC Media revealed that McKellar signed a deal to executive produce and star in original movies for both GAC Family and GAC Living, the two new TV networks launched by GAC Media.

A GAC Media representative confirmed with Heavy that this exclusive deal means McKellar will only make rom-coms and holiday films for GAC Family during the term of her contract. The press release noted that the contract lasts through 2023.

It appears that McKellar could still do projects with Hallmark or any other network that were not rom-coms or holiday films. She recently guest-starred in the comedy “Home Economics” on ABC and will be a judge on Fox’s 2022 reality series, “Domino Masters.”

It’s not clear if her deal will cover “Matchmaker Mysteries” installments or not, since her deal covers only romcoms and holiday films.

McKellar shared a screenshot on Instagram of the news and wrote, “I’m so happy to be joining the wonderful@gactv family! ❤️🇺🇲❤️”

She tagged Bill Abbott, the former Hallmark Channel CEO who launched the two new networks, in her post.

McKellar Just Hosted Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Preview Special

McKellar and Tamera Mowry-Housley just hosted this year’s Christmas preview special on Hallmark. McKellar’s new movie, “You, Me & the Christmas Trees,” launched Hallmark’s 2021 Countdown to Christmas event on October 22.

McKellar’s First GAC Media Project Will be a New January Movie

McKellar’s first project under her new contract will be a new movie premiering on GAC Family on January 22, 2022 called “The Winter Palace.” Her co-star in the new movie has not yet been announced.

In a press statement, Abbott said about the new deal: “Danica is a world-class talent who is among TV’s most beloved and enduring stars. Her combination of creativity and passion is second to none, and I am thrilled to have her join GAC’s close-knit family.”

GAC Family and GAC Living officially launched on September 27.

McKellar’s contract is a four-picture deal to star and executive produce in original films for the network.

GAC Family has been bringing on quite a few Hallmark stars for upcoming projects. Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopolous, who hosted Hallmark’s now-canceled “Home & Family” series, hosted GAC Family’s Christmas preview special in October. The channel also acquired “When Hope Calls,” the spinoff of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart.” Both Lori Loughlin and Daniel Lissing are appearing in the show’s two-part Christmas special that kicks off season 2. You can see a sneak peek of Lori Loughlin’s role here.

GAC Family is an evolution of the channel previously known as Great American Country. GAC Living is an evolution of the channel previously known as Ride TV. You can see Heavy’s story here to learn how to watch GAC Family on TV. Heavy’s story here explains how to stream movies on the channel.

Abbott left The Hallmark Channel in January 2020 after 11 years, The Hollywood Reporter reported. In July 2020, Hallmark brought on Wonya Lucas as the new CEO and president of The Hallmark Channel.

