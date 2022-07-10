Danica McKellar’s Friend Abandoned in Uganda as Wild Lions Closed In

Hallmark and GAC Family star Danica McKellar recently alerted her followers to a harrowing experience one of her friends encountered. Her friend Carlos Whittaker and his family were in Uganda on an excursion in a national park when the vehicle they were riding in broke down in the middle of nowhere. As the sun set, their vehicle was surrounded by lions and they had nowhere to go.

Here’s what happened.

McKellar Asked Her Followers to Pray for Whittaker

In an Instagram story, McKellar asked her followers to pray for her friend.

She wrote, “This is my dear friend…who has been in Uganda helping foster kids. Please pray with me that his family be safe!”

Carlos Whittaker was sharing photos on his Instagram stories, along with videos, to let people know what was happening.

According to his website, he’s an author and People’s Choice Award winner, a former recording artist who signed with a major label, and an international speaker.

Whittaker shared a photo of one of the nearby lions — before the sun went down — and wrote, “What we were left alone in the dark with… I took this photo about 5 seconds before the drive shaft cracked.”

Her Friend Said, ‘There’s a Lion Right in Front of Us…It’s Moving’ & His Stranded Vehicle Didn’t Have Doors

Whittaker shared a photo on his Instagram story that showed all the other cars leaving them after they broke down.

He wrote, “The ones with actual doors and walls leaving us along in the dark with NO WALLS OR DOORS.”

Whittaker also posted a video explaining what was going on and wrote, “Land Rover broke down next to lions… Sun has gone down. We are stuck. Kinda freaking out. Prayers up please.”

In the video, he said, “We’re broken down right now and we’re surrounded by lions.”

He then panned the camera to show a nearby tree with a lion in it.

“That’s a lion right there, and our Land Rover is broken down right now,” he can be heard saying.

He said there were 10 other vehicles with them that all left. He said there was only one person in the group with a gun, and that was a guy next to them on a motorcycle. The man stayed to protect them in case the lions tried to attack.

“The sun’s going down and there’s another lion right in front of us,” Whittaker can be heard saying. After a second, he zoomed into the lion in the tree, saying, “It’s moving.”

The video showed the lion in the tree standing up, appearing to look in their direction.

He shared a second video with an update, noting that they were now on the roof of the Wrangler because they felt safer there.

He said it was kind of exciting but also “half terrifying.”

One of his followers replied on Instagram, writing, “You’re OUTSIDE ON THE ROOF???? Good, because we all know that lions can’t jump, right?”

But another person wrote back, “earlier he said their land rover didn’t have doors, so probably a little safer up top! 😂 Glad they were rescued.”

On the video, he said help was 30 kilometers away.

“The lions are around us; they’re roaring,” he said. “…They’re roaring because they’re trying to get their prey to run.”

He said officials told him that the lions were trying to hunt gazelles, not them, but he said he was still nervous.

“But we’re Americans, stuck in the middle of Africa on the roof of a Land Rover. I don’t care what they say,” he said with a nervous laugh.

“There’s a man with a gun here,” he said. “…I’m not quite sure that’s gonna do anything.”

He explained that it was dark outside and the man couldn’t see where the lions were except when he briefly used a flashlight. However, he was going to do the best he could to keep them safe.

Later, after help arrived, Whittaker shared a video montage of their experience. You can hear one person saying, “This is literally my worst fear.”

The video revealed that while they were waiting for help, one of the lions came down from a tree and walked directly toward them. She appeared to just be crossing the road, as she walked around the back of the truck and then walked into the grass behind them.

He and McKellar both shared grateful posts after a car picked up him and his family and friends, and they were safe.

McKellar wrote, “THANK YOU for your prayers. The only ranger within 30 miles HAPPENED to drive by and find them. Carlos says he is certain the ranger (Jimmy) was nudged by God to turn left instead of right. He said he wasn’t supposed to be going down that road.”

