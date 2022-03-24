Danica McKellar Reveals Designer of Stunning iHeartRadio Awards Gown

Hallmark and GAC Family star Danica McKellar delighted viewers with a stunning blue corset dress that she wore when presenting an award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards event. She revealed who designed her dress and more details on Instagram.

She Said She Picked the Dress Because It Reminded Her of ‘Domino Masters’

McKellar shared in an Instagram post that Oliver Tolentino designed her dress.

She wrote, “THAT DRESS – I’m so grateful to @theolivertolentino for the opportunity to wear such an incredible gown as a presenter at the @iheartradio awards last night! (Do the blue lines on the dress remind anyone else of domino lines?? 😋).”

McKellar and Olive Hudson presented the Best Collaboration award during the event, Country Living reported. The collaboration winners were Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI for their song “Stay.”

She said about her dress choice: “I thought this dress looks a lot like the Domino Masters show that I’m on with all of the chain reactions and domino lines, so that’s why I picked it,” Country Living reported.

Oliver Tolentino also posted on Instagram about the dress, providing more details.

Tolentino wrote, “DANICA McKELLAR, in our see-through tulle couture mermaid gown hand embellished with up-cycled royal blue fabric remnants arranged in a geometric design to present at the 2022 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.”

McKellar replied, “Loved wearing this dress so much! 💙.”

In her Instagram post, McKellar said that Hudson joked during rehearsal, “I think the only thing we need to worry about is tripping. You, tripping on that dress.”

McKellar’s friends and colleagues joined in to compliment her on the dress. Jen Lilley wrote, “My favorite look on you to date! So good!!”

Candace Cameron Bure wrote, “Gorgeous!!! 🔥🔥🔥”

Pascale Hutton replied, “Absolutely gorgeous!!!!”

Lori Verta commented, “Danica, this is one of my favorite dresses you’ve ever worn. So stunning!”

She Also Wore a Dress by Oliver Tolentino in 2019

McKellar also wore a dress by Oliver Tolentino in 2019 when she was attended the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women event, Country Living reported.

That dress was red rather than blue, but is very similar to her blue dress in many ways, including the mermaid design and the show-stopping, brightly-colored lines.

A shorter version of the dress with a similar red-lined design is currently featured on the designer’s website. The full gown version of the red dress is also featured on the website under the “More Gowns 1” tab. A similar but not identical blue gown is also featured.

In October 2021, Tolentino closed LA Fashion Week’s red carpet night with a presentation of his 33-piece collection, Asian Journal reported. Supermodel Tutay Maristela started the show, and Gazini Ganados (Miss Universe Philippines 2019) made her LA runway debut there.

