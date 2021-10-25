Danica McKellar & Lacey Chabert Want Sequels for These Hallmark Movies

Danica McKellar and Lacey Chabert are two of the “queens” of Hallmark Christmas. They’re both starring in new Christmas movies this year, and recently shared which of their previous Christmas movies they would love to see made into sequels.

Lacey Chabert Would Love a Sequel to ‘Christmas Waltz’

In an interview with Us Weekly, Lacey Chabert revealed that she would love to see a sequel made to “Christmas Waltz.”

She said:

They all mean something special to me for different reasons, but I have to say ‘Christmas Waltz’ was one of my favorites. And so if we were to do a sequel, I think it would be really fun to see where those characters went and to dance again — that was a real personal challenge and I enjoyed it so much. So that would be really fun. And of course, a sequel to ‘Christmas at Castle Hart’ now. We need a royal wedding.

“Christmas Waltz” was one of the most popular movies of the 2020 Christmas season. In fact, the director of “Christmas Waltz,” Michael Damian, has openly shared that he would love to make a sequel.

🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) August 18, 2021

When a fan tweeted about wanting a sequel, he retweeted their message and tagged Kemp, Chabert, and J.T. Church.

Church, who starred in the movie, replied: “Awesome!!!!”

Awesome!!!! — JT Church (@jt_church) August 18, 2021

Damian has said before that the best way to get a sequel is by having lots of fans ask Hallmark for one.

Damian does have a new Christmas movie premiering this year, but it will be on GAC Family.

Chabert’s new movie, “Christmas at Castle Hart,” will premiere on Saturday, November 27 on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she’s hired to host his castle’s epic Christmas party.”

Danica McKellar Would Love a Sequel to ‘Crown for Christmas’

McKellar told Us Weekly that she would love a sequel to “Crown for Christmas,” although a sequel to her “Dollywood” movie would be nice too.

She said:

I love Dolly Parton, I love Dollywood, I love the whole thing… [But] ‘Crown for Christmas,’ I always thought that could use a sequel. It’s a fan-favorite and it’s also a favorite of mine and it’s just so royal and fun and, you know, a Cinderella story. That was great being a governess because I do like interacting with kids.

She said she also loved her role in her new movie, “You, Me & the Christmas Trees,” which just aired on Hallmark on October 23.

McKellar said, ” I love being a tree scientist in [‘You, Me & The Christmas Trees’]. In terms of my characters’ careers [over the years], I did more research for this career than I ever have in any other Christmas movie, for sure, because I really wanted to understand what my character was diagnosing and why.”

Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads: “Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.”

