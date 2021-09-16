Danica McKellar Meets with Ex-Hallmark Executive

Hallmark star Danica McKellar recently revealed that she had met up with a former executive from The Hallmark Channel. She visited with Michelle Vicary, who was the executive VP of programming before leaving earlier this year.

‘It Was So Wonderful,’ McKellar Said About Her Lunch Date

McKellar talked about her visit on her Instagram story.

She said: “Happy Wednesday to everyone. Thought I’d wear yellow today. Just kind of a bright, fun color. And I had lunch today with a good friend who I hadn’t seen in a long time. And it was wonderful. So nice to be out in the world doing things again, you know? It was so nice.”

Then she shared a photo of her having lunch with Vicary.

In May, Crown Media announced that Vicary, EVP of Programming, was leaving in June, Deadline reported. Vicary helped establish The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, including helping kick-off “When Calls the Heart” and “Good Witch,” Deadline reported. Her last role included overseeing programming for all three TV stations.

Wonya Lucas, CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement:

We thank Michelle for her contributions to the growth and success of our networks and for helping to bring the quintessential Hallmark brand to life. We appreciate the passion and effort she has brought to our team and to the company.

At the time, two interim replacements were appointed: Randy Pope, SVP Programming & Development, and Darren Melameth, SVP Programming & Content Strategy.

On September 2, Vicary’s replacement was announced. Lisa Hamilton Daly was announced as the new EVP of Programming at Crown Media Family Networks, Deadline reported. Daly was Director, Original Series, at Netflix and developed TV series like “Sweet Magnolias” and “Virgin River.” After that, she joined Bedrock Entertainment in February 2021.

Lucas said about Daly’s new role:

Delivering first-rate, heartfelt programming that resonates with our audience, while aligning with the Hallmark brand promise, is at the core of everything we do. Lisa has incredible creative instincts and a proven track record in producing beloved, compelling content that stands the test of time – making her the perfect person to lead the charge as we evolve our programming strategy and expand the kinds of stories we tell. I eagerly look forward to her putting her talent and insights to work for our various channels and services and am confident our viewers will love what she brings to the table

Deadline reported that Daly’s role would include diversifying the talent pool.

A few months before Vicary left, Crown Media announced in February that it was restructuring, which would lead to laying off about 20 employees, Deadline reported. Hallmark also canceled “Home & Family,” along with canceling Hallmark’s official podcast, called “Bubbly Sesh,” in May.

McKellar Also Talked About Dave Thomas’ Advocacy Work

In the same Instagram story, McKellar talked for a bit about Dave Thomas’ advocacy work with children.

“This is gonna seem sort of random but I saw this video today about Dave Thomas, the founder of Wendy’s. He was adopted as a child and that’s why he does all the advocacy work he does for kids. So check it out.

