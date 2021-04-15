Danica McKellar Shares Retro Photoshoot with Her Hallmark ‘BFF’

Danica McKellar recently shared an adorable, retro-themed photoshoot that she had with her Hallmark best friend, Jonathan Bennett. Bennett shared a photo on his Instagram too. The two Hallmark stars have been close for years, and they often give shoutouts to each other on social media.

They Had the Impromptu Photoshoot While She Was Visiting Bennett

McKellar and her husband were visiting Bennett and his fiance, Jaymes Vaughan, when they decided to do the cute photoshoot with retro phones. Bennett shared the photo above on Instagram and wrote: “We all need somebody to lean on… 🎶 Find a friend that will prank call people and hold you when you’re sad. @danicamckellar”

McKellar shared her own version of the photo, writing: “Oh hi there, cutie! 🥰 When you can’t get enough of your BFF so you hang out AND talk on the phone at the same time. 😅 My husband and I had SO much fun visiting our good friends @jonathandbennett & @jaymesv in Palm Springs! And – impromptu photo shoot with their awesome retro phone wall? ☎️ Yes, please! … Have a beautiful Sunday, everyone! And… maybe go call someone you love and tell them how awesome they are. ❤”

Bennett replied: “But who are we calling?”

McKellar joked back: “What? I thought I was talking to YOU that whole time!”

Bennett Is Engaged & McKellar Is Happily Married

She also shared a photo of the two of them posing with their significant others.

Bennett got engaged to Vaughan in December. Vaughan, who is a host for the TV series Celebrity Page and was a contestant on The Amazing Race, wrote a song when he proposed to Bennett in an emotional engagement, People reported.

instagram.com/p/CNi9RgSFuBh/

Bennett told People that he had no idea the proposal was going to happen and thought they were just taking family Christmas card photos. Vaughan told People that he wrote the song while Bennett was filming The Christmas House.

Vaughan told People: “Every single part of the song was personal to Jonathan. Every lyric, even the structure of the melody was designed with how I knew he’d sing it back to me. He has this really cute way of singing things back to me. I just wanted him to feel like the most special person in those three minutes of first hearing the song.”

McKellar is married to Scott Sveslosky. She had a son, Draco, from a previous marriage when she and Sveslosky met. They got in engaged in 2014 in southern England and were married in Hawaii later that year.

Once when he visited her on set while she was filming a movie, she wrote on Instagram: “Marriage isn’t easy – this is a second marriage for both of us, so we both know not to take anything for granted – and I sure am fortunate to have a partner who understands the importance of setting aside time to be together. Here’s to gratitude!!”

While Sveslosky stays out of the spotlight quite a bit, he has a thriving career of his own. He’s an attorney and partner at Sheppard Mullin in Los Angeles. McKellar told Country Living that Sveslosky also used to be a model.

