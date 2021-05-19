Danica McKellar Is Joining This New Reality TV Series

Danica McKellar recently shared big news about a new reality TV series that she’s joining, and Hallmark viewers couldn’t be more excited for her. She’ll be appearing soon on a new Fox TV series.

She’ll Be Judging a New Reality Series on Fox

McKellar is going to be the judge of a new reality competition called “Domino Masters” on Fox. McKellar wrote on Instagram:

I’m thrilled to be joining as a judge on @foxtv ‘s upcoming brand new reality competition show, @dominomastersfox ! The competition will feature enormous domino setups and Rube Goldberg-like chain reaction machines like you might have seen on YouTube or TikTok – it’s math/physics in motion to create these dazzling displays that take us on an exciting journey and even tell a story! 😎

She continued, writing:

We’ve already started rehearsals and it is a joy to be working with an incredible, collaborative production team and network, and of course our awesome host @ericstonestreet and fellow judges @vernondavis85 and @spricemachines. Link to full @deadline announcement in my instastories. 🙌

She had previously hinted about the new series, sharing a photo on Instagram about her new job and writing: “New job, new clothes! 🙃 I’m starting a new project… and I’m not allowed to talk about it *quite* yet but it’s gonna be SO cool!!”

Teams Will Compete in Chain-Reaction Tournaments

The new reality show will be hosted by Eric Stonestreet. McKellar will be joined by fellow judges Vernon Davis and Steven Price, Deadline reported. The series will appear in the 2021-2022 season and will feature domino enthusiasts competing in chain-reaction tournaments.

Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials with Fox Entertainment, told Deadline in a statement:

Over the past year, fans of dominoes and chain reaction games took their creativity and passion to social media platforms, with outrageous and extraordinary displays, reimagining these classic games and introducing them to a whole new audience. ‘Domino Masters’ will take this passion to a whole new level in a truly original format. And Eric is the perfect host to harness the fun and excitement, as viewers witness true artists creating some of the most innovative domino topples ever envisioned.

Price wrote about the announcement on Instagram: “Domino and chain reaction art gets a whole new platform! So excited to be judging the domino competition show…”

Davis wrote on Instagram: “Thrilled to be apart of 10 episodes on FOX. Domino Masters, coming soon.”

McKellar replied: “It’s going to be fun working together!!”

Davis wrote back: “yes indeed🤗”

Many people congratulated McKellar on her Instagram announcement. Alison Sweeney replied with clapping hands emojis.

Cory Lee wrote, “So excited for uuuuuuuu!!!!!!! ❤️🙌❤️❤️🙌❤️🙌❤️🙌❤️🙌❤️🙌❤️🙌”

Kellie Martin wrote, “Congratulations!”

Jonathan Bennett wrote: “Oh my gosh that’s so crazy! Why didn’t you tell me!!!!”

Candace Cameron Bure replied, “Congratulations 🎉!!”

Rachel Boston wrote, “So exciting!!!”

Jen Lilley was super excited, replying: “Ahhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! So happy for you 🔥🔥🔥”

The show is perfect for McKellar, who has a bachelor of science in mathematics and co-authored a paper about the “Chayes–McKellar–Winn theorem.” She’s authored several books about mathematics. In 2012 she published, “Girls Get Curves: Geometry Takes Shape.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for May 2021