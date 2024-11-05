Daniel Lissing Celebrates Big Milestone on Election Day

Daniel Lissing is celebrating a big milestone on Election Day, he revealed to his social media followers on November 5. The 2024 election is just his second time being able to vote in a U.S. presidential election. The star shared the news, and his feelings about the election, less than a week before his new Hallmark movie is set to premiere.

Lissing Has Dual Citizenship in the United States & Australia

In 2020, Lissing achieved dual citizenship in Australia and the United States, ET Online reported.

“I love Australia, and I love America,” he told ET Online. “[America] is my home now… I contribute to my community, I’m involved with some charities, I pay my taxes, I also want a voice in the community as an American.”

The 2024 election is Lissing’s second time to vote in a general presidential election, he shared on Instagram. He’s only been a citizen since 2020.

He Asked His Followers to ‘Turn the Page’ on Division

Lissing is hoping for less division in the future, he wrote, as he encouraged his followers to focus on unity.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m very proud to have voted in my second general election in the USA 🇺🇸 This is American democracy in action. No matter who wins this election, let’s all ‘Turn the Page’ on the finger pointing and division that’s plagued our country for too long now. 🇺🇸❤️💙☮️.”

In November 2020, he shared on his Instagram that he had just become an American citizen about a month earlier.

“I couldn’t be prouder to be an American, to tell the truth,” he said. “This country has been so good to me over the last decade of me living here… First thing I did was register to vote. And I did!”

He shared that in 2020, he voted via a mail-in ballot at a dropbox.

Daniel Lissing & Erin Krakow Are Reuniting in a New Christmas Movie

Play

Lissing and Erin Krakow were co-stars on “When Calls the Heart.” The show revolved around the romance between their characters, Jack and Elizabeth, until Jack was killed. When season 11 ended, the series left viewers with a cliffhanger.

(The rest of this article has spoilers for the season of “When Calls the Heart” that just aired, season 11, and one question about Jack.)

Elizabeth just started officially dating Nathan (Kevin McGarry) at the end of season 11. In the cliffhanger, Superintendent Hargraves interrupts a cozy moment between Nathan and Elizabeth, to tell her that he has something to share “about your late husband.”

In an interview with TV Guide, showrunner Lindsay Sturman revealed more about what that means and if Jack was coming back. (Lissing did return to the franchise in a special Christmas episode of “When Hope Calls,” the series’ spinoff, which aired on Great American Family. His character had a bittersweet message for Elizabeth.)

But regardless of what happens on “When Calls the Heart,” Krakow and Lissing are going to reunite in a movie of their own called “Santa Tell Me,” premiering this Saturday, November 9.

Lissing has wanted this movie for awhile. In an interview with Deidre Behar about two years ago for Entertainment Tonight, Lissing said he would love to star in a movie with Krakow.

“I would work with Erin in a heartbeat,” he said.

And in 2020, Lissing told ET Online that he had even pitched an idea to Hallmark.

“About two or three years ago, I sent a big proposal to Hallmark pitching a Christmas movie with Erin and I in modern day, and they didn’t think it was the right time,” he said.