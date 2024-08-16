Hallmark Alum’s Instagram Post Sparks Hopes of ‘A December Bride’ Sequel

Hallmark fans are hoping that a sequel to “A December Bride” might be in the works following an Instagram post from Jessica Lowndes, who starred in the first movie. However, although the post shows her with “A December Bride” co-star Daniel Lissing, other updates are indicating that this is likely a new film rather than a sequel to the Hallmark hit.

Jessica Lowndes Posted Photos with Daniel Lissing, Her Co-Star from ‘A December Bride’

In August, Lowndes posted a series of photos with Lissing and shared that they had just finished a week of filming for a new movie.

“This week on set has been full of amazing highlights and I couldn’t have done it without this incredible team by my side! 🎬💪” she wrote. “So grateful for each and every one of you. Let’s keep the energy high and finish strong! 💥 Can’t wait for you to see this one!”

Her post didn’t indicate which network the movie was with or the name of the new film.

Fans were quick to reply that they hoped this would be a sequel to “A December Bride.”

In that movie, Lissing starred as Seth and Lowndes starred as Layla. The synopsis for the movie read: “Aspiring interior designer Layla is dreading the Christmastime wedding of her cousin who’s marrying Layla’s ex-fiancé. Although Seth is the one responsible for introducing the bride and groom, she begrudgingly accepts his offer to be her date as she’s out of options. Seth gets carried away at the reception and announces they’re engaged, forcing a mortified Layla to keep up the pretense.”

According to IMDb, the movie premiered on the Hallmark channel in 2016 and was directed by David Winning. Jay Hindle starred as Jack, Pauline Egan was Jessica, Karen Kruper was Aunt Lorraine, April Telek was Darcy, and Casey Manderson was Beckett.

One person replied to Lowndes’ post, writing: “You two have an undeniable chemistry!! Happy to see you both working together again. My favorite movie of all the Hallmark movies is ‘A December Bride’ Love it! ❤️”

But others wanted more than just to see the two stars together again. They hoped for a sequel.

“Is this a December bride reboot!!!!” one person replied.

“December Bride is my favorite omg pleaseee another oneee,” another person wrote.

And another fan wrote, “Is This Part 2… of December Bride 👰!? Can’t wait!! 😊”

This isn’t Lowndes’ first post about the movie.

She shared behind-the-scenes photos in another post with Lissing.

Adam Hurtig was also tagged in some of her photos from the movie, and he has recently starred in both Hallmark and Great American Family films, according to IMDb.

Another Post Points to the Movie Being a Reunion with Lissing, But Likely Not a Sequel to ‘A December Bride’

Another post from Lowndes points to this being a reunion with Lissing, but likely not a sequel to “A December Bride.”

On August 2, she shared a post on Instagram and said her character was named Chelsea. Her character in “A December Bride” was Layla.

“Meet my new character Chelsea! Back on set and I couldn’t be more grateful!” she wrote.

She added that her close friend of nine years is playing her best friend, and her friend’s husband is directing the film.

And she wrote, “Scroll to the last photo to see who I’m reunited with!!!” The last photo showed her with Lissing and director Robin Dunne. Actor Farrah Aviva, who was tagged in Lowndes’ photos, posted an Instagram Story on August 16 sharing that she was filming a movie in Winnipeg, Canada.

Based on a listing on ACTRA, the movie is likely “Renovation Romance,” which began filming on July 31 and was slated to finish on August 16. The director is Robin Dunne, whom Lowndes tagged in one of her posts. Another Instagram post showed Lowndes with a mallet, appearing to be possibly doing renovations for the film. The listing does not note if this is for Hallmark or Great American Family.

Lissing is already set to star in a new Hallmark Christmas movie this season opposite Erin Krakow called “Santa Tell Me,” Hallmark shared in a trailer during the season finale of “When Calls the Heart.”

Lowndes has recently starred in a variety of films, including a few for Great American Family, plus “Deadly Midwife” in 2023 for Tubi and “A Stranger’s Child” in 2024 for Tubi, according to IMDb. In 2022, she signed a non-exclusive multi-picture deal with Great American Family, a representative of GAF confirmed with Heavy.

