Daniel Lissing Comments on Possible Movie with Erin Krakow

Daniel Lissing is returning as Jack on GAC Family’s “When Hope Calls.” The series is a spinoff to Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” where he played Jack for many seasons before his character was killed off. He recently revealed that he would love to star in a production opposite Erin Krakow again one day. Krakow played Elizabeth, Jack’s wife, on “When Calls the Heart.”

He’d Love to Star in a Movie with Erin Krakow & Lori Loughlin





In an interview with Deidre Behar of Entertainment Tonight, Lissing said that he would love an opportunity to star in a movie or production with both Lori Loughlin and Erin Krakow. Loughlin is reviving her role as Abigail for “When Hope Calls.”

He said:

I would just love in any capacity to work with these amazing women again. I did have a couple of conversations with Lori and we talked about some behind-the-scenes collaboration and I would work with Erin in a heartbeat. The idea of us doing a movie together, a Christmas movie, a rom-com, whatever, in any capacity, I just think that’s a non-brainer… We’ll leave that up to the movie gods and see what happens.

Back in 2020, Lissing said he had even pitched an idea to Hallmark for a movie with Krakow.

Lissing told ET Online: “About two or three years ago, I sent a big proposal to Hallmark pitching a Christmas movie with Erin and I in modern day, and they didn’t think it was the right time. Maybe it is now?”

He Said Filming ‘When Hope Calls’ Was Bittersweet

Filming “When Hope Calls” with Loughlin was bittersweet because Krakow wasn’t there, he told Entertainment Tonight.

“It felt so natural (to film with Loughlin),” he said. “…There was also a lot of hugs and ‘I’m so glad we’re getting to do this,’ ‘so grateful to be here doing this again together.'”

He and Loughlin FaceTimed with Krakow, and that’s when things felt a little bittersweet.

“We FaceTimed Erin (Krakow) and the three of us had a moment together,” he said. “I feel like it was bittersweet because we were really happy that we — Lori and I — were working together again, and we FaceTimed Erin. And she was like, ‘I’m so happy for you guys. I wish I was there.’ And that would have been great. We had talked about this multiple times, working all together again in some capacity. That may or may not happen, but the feeling is there.”

He said that during their FaceTime conversation, “I felt grateful for even just working with these great women.”

When Jack was killed off, Lissing revealed that it had been his decision. He said he left “When Calls the Heart” because of “reasons that are very personal to me.” He said Hallmark was nothing but supportive, IBTimes reported.

Circumstances arose for me where I needed to leave When Calls the Heart for reasons that are very personal to me. I went to Hallmark, and they were nothing but supportive of me. I went to the girls, and they were nothing but supportive of me.

Lissing chose to move on from the show while contracts were being renegotiated.

Loughlin said in a Facebook live discussion at the time: “We are actors, and actors have contracts and sometimes contracts expire and you have a choice to make. You either renegotiate or you don’t, and Dan has chosen to move on, we respect that. No judgment. We love him; we wish him well. He’s still part of the Hallmark family.”

