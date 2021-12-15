Why Lori Loughlin Is the Main Reason Daniel Lissing’s Returning as Jack

Daniel Lissing is reviving his role as Jack in the Christmas special for “When Hope Calls,” airing on GAC Family on December 18. He originally played Jack on Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” before his character died in an accident offscreen. Lissing recently revealed that the reason he returned to play his character again was only because of Lori Loughlin.

In an interview with Deidre Behar of Entertainment Tonight, Lissing revealed that he only returned as Jack because of Loughlin. Loughlin also stars in the upcoming episodes of “When Hope Calls,” reviving her role as Abigail.

“There was definitely a lot of messages and hope from the fans that this character would come back in some capacity…” he said. But then he added that his return was ultimately because of Loughlin.

“I’ve got to give credit to Lori,” he said. “…It was her idea, essentially. She called me and asked if I’d be down for it. And I was like, ‘Working with you again, of course.'”

He said he would only return in a way that honored not only his character, but Erin Krakow’s current storyline as Elizabeth on “When Calls the Heart.” Elizabeth and Jack were married before Jack was killed.

He told Entertainment Tonight:

The most important thing for me was you have to honor the fans, you have to honor the character, and you have to honor Elizabeth’s storyline on the other show. What you’ll find is that it’s a beautiful scene, done in the right way, in my opinion, and I just know the fans are gonna really really get a kick out of seeing that character back on their screens.

In an interview with ET in 2020, Lissing said he’d be happy to return to “When Calls the Heart” one day. He said he’d be open to a cameo or flashback if the opportunity ever came up.

Lissing told ET:

(Returning) would be so much fun. Of course. Just to go up there and see everyone again. I could see my old horse, Taylor. Look, if Hallmark called me for anything, I’d be there. They were there for me for five years so of course, I love those guys, so anytime.

He Said He Was ‘Glassy-Eyed’ When Filming the Scene

Lissing told Entertainment Tonight that he was emotional during the scene.

I walked on set and Lori saw me and she got … emotional about it, I got emotional about it… The people that were involved with ‘When Calls the Heart’ producers and whatnot, were just like, ‘Oh man.’ … I definitely had glassy eyes at one point… It’s meaningful to me… This character and these people…

He said Loughlin is a phenomenal actor and he was glad to be on screen with her again.

“Lori’s a great actor,” Lissing said. “She can just turn it on and this was such an important scene to both of us… We took it really seriously. Lori is just one of those people that has so much goodness and positivity and kindness for so many people. If you know her as well as I do, then you know how just genuine, loving, kind, and caring she is with every single person that she comes in contact with. She’s the real deal.”

