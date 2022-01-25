Dean Cain is making a new Christmas movie, according to recent Instagram posts. It’s not yet clear which network will be airing his new movie, which will likely release in the 2022 Christmas season later this year. He’s previously made a number of movies for The Hallmark Channel before moving more into faith-based productions.

The Faith-Based Movie Is Filming in New Mexico

The Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw shared that this is a “faith-based” Christmas movie and it’s filming in New Mexico.

Dean Cain currently filming a new, faith-based Christmas movie in New Mexico with Richard Gabai, Tank Jones, Janeshia Adams-Ginyard and Alaina Huffman. 📸 https://t.co/cbfYgxJBgU pic.twitter.com/iCUcSNfKJ1 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) January 22, 2022

Richard Gabai, Tank Jones, Janeisha Adams-Ginyard, and Alaina Huffman were also seen in photos with Cain.

Logan Rabe shared the photos on his Instagram page. The photos were tagged at the Val Verde Historic Hotel Socorro, which is a historic building in New Mexico. The hotel was first built in 1918-1919 by Henry C. Trost.

Rabe wrote on his post, “Filming in nm. @deuces1966 has been super nice. #Christmasmovie I’ve been able to be in front and moms @mamarabe_andfam been teaching me back of camera on this one too and I’m loving it. Love this old hotel we’re filming at.”

One person commented, “You’re working with Dean Cain?! That’s awesome!”

Another person replied, “Whats funny is I was supposed to be an extra on the set for the Christmas party, I had missed it due to a family problem. Would have loved to see you guys again ❤️”

His mother’s Instagram account shared a few more details about the movie.

She wrote: “I am the art director of this amazing film by my friend @jimburleson that stars @deuces1966 and my kiddos @elliekittty @lexi_rabe @rabe.logann are in it as well. Even my husband‘s been helping out with set deck. The script is written about this very old historic gem Val Verda hotel in New Mexico. This film has stretched me in beautiful ways. #thankful.”

KRQE reported that the movie is called “Letter at Christmas,” and Burleson owns the hotel where the movie is being filmed. Burleson told KRQE that he and his wife had a small budget for the movie and relied a lot on local talent.

Lexi Rabe shared on Instagram that she was filming 50s scenes for the movie in New Mexico. “Gonna miss this set,” she wrote. “The whole family’s in this one super fun!”

The photo above was taken while filming the movie at night.

Dean Cain Recently Worked on a Movie Called ‘Little Angels’

Cain has not posted about the new movie on his Instagram account. However, about a month before the post, he shared a post on Instagram about being part of a different movie called “Little Angels” where he played the role of Coach Jake. Deadline reported that “Little Angels” is a family sports comedy that Cain both wrote and produced. The movie is about Coach Jake Rogers, who coaches a 12-year-old girls soccer team after making a comment in the media about female athletes and getting suspended from his university coaching job.

According to Cain’s IMDb, he has numerous films in post-production, including “Forgiving God” where he plays Pastor Mark, “Not for Sale: Florida” where he plays Det. Derrick Tanner, “No Vacancy” where he plays Pastor Cliff Lea, “Paul’s Promise” where he plays Capt. John Ratliffe, “The Phantom Warrior,” “Moses Prayer for Easter,” and “One Cop’s Journey.”

His IMDb also lists a movie currently filming called “The Greatest Coach of All Time,” which is about keeping the faith and making a comeback.

Cain has not filmed a Hallmark movie in recent years, although he used to frequently star in films for the network. His most recent Hallmark movie was “Winter’s Dream” in 2018. His other Hallmark movies included “The Runaway,” “A Wish Come True,” “Broadcasting Christmas,” “Gentle Ben II Black Gold,” The Dog Who Saved Christmas,” “The Three Gifts,” “The Case for Christmas,” “Operation Cupcake,” and more.

