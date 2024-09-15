Hallmark Actor Deletes all Social Media Accounts

Hallmark actor Dean McDermott says that he is parting ways with social media.

On September 13, the star of “A Christmas Visitor” took to Instagram to say that he was leaving the platform — and presumably any and all other social media platforms. His Instagram account as well as his account on X (formerly Twitter) have both been deleted.

“Good bye Social Media It’s been fun . . . NOT !!!!!” he captioned a post. He included a photo of a pickaxe and a cell phone that had been completely shattered.

McDermott, who had more than 139,000 followers on Instagram, didn’t say why he no longer wants to be a part of social media.

Fans Reacted to Dean McDermott’s Post

Fans have taken to the comments section of McDermott’s social media exit announcement to react.

“No need to announce your departure! Just leave lol,” one person wrote.

“I quit Facebook 3 years ago. Best decision I ever made,” someone else said.

“Awe no! You have fans we love your work and we stand behind you and we like seeing what you’re working on :) your fan Yoli from Cali,” a third comment read.

“Awww don’t go! My 1st thought but if you gotta go… go….. maybe you’ll be back… who knows what the future holds….we’ll be here for ya if/when you come back…. Take care and more power to your elbow…. you’re leaving… but if it’s the right thing for you then you gotta do what you gotta do…. Take care & stay strong,” another fan weighed in.

“I’m quitting very soon. People are disgraceful. Going to spend all my free time with animals, nature, and things that bring joy,” a fifth Instagram user added.

It’s possible that McDermott will hop back on Instagram to support his ex-wife, Tori Spelling, who will be competing on season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars.” The two are co-parenting their 5 kids together and remain good friends.

Dean McDermott Didn’t Post Much on Instagram

McDermott wasn’t super active on Instagram, but he was known to share photos of his loved ones from time to time.

For example, on May 15, he shared a photo of him and his girlfriend, Lily Calo.

“Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she’s Magic!! #mylovey,” he captioned his post.

On June 9, he posted a tribute in honor of his daughter, Stella’s birthday.

“I can’t believe my Buggy is 16!!!!!! My first little girl is going to be driving!! Aaaarrrrggghhhhh!!!! I’m so proud of this young lady. Smart, Funny and Beautiful. The world is yours to conquer sweet girl. Happy Birthday @stella_mcdermott08 I love you,” he wrote.

About a month later, on July 2, McDermott posted about his sobriety.

Last week was an incredible week of love, hugs and recovery. Thank you to my Sponsor, my Sponsee Brothers and everyone in the fellowship for celebrating my 1 year birthday. A special thanks to @_harmonyplace J,D and H for saving my life. If you’re struggling with addiction, just surrender and ask for help. We’re here waiting for you, to love you, until you love yourself. A beautiful life awaits you. Just reach out your hand. #recovery #change,” he captioned a post.

