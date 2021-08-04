Debbie Matenopoulos & Cameron Mathison Reveal Plans for Life After ‘Home & Family’

The Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family” just aired its last episode. Now that the daytime series is over, what will hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison be involved in next? Here’s a look at their plans.

Debbie Matenopoulos Is Considering Returning to ‘The View,’ While Also Developing 2 Food Shows & a Lifestyle Show

Matenopopulos is currently developing two food shows and a lifestyle show, a spokesperson told Deadline.

But while she’s working on these projects, she’s also considering returning to “The View.” In early July, reports began circulating that Matenopoulos might rejoin the daytime show. She last appeared as a guest host in 2016, after being an original cast member in 1997 when she was just 21, Deadline reported.

Meghan McCain is leaving “The View” and her last episode is airing soon, Good Housekeeping reported. The show hasn’t yet picked a replacement host, and Matenopoulos’ spokesperson confirmed with Deadline that they’ve been talking to executives at ABC News. They said:

Debbie will always have a fond place in her heart for ‘The View,’ the show that launched her career as a 21-year-old straight out of NYU. Her rep has, in fact, been having conversations with senior executives at ABC News over the past few months about many things, including her participation in celebrating the 25th season of ‘The View,’ and she appreciates all the interest in her returning.

The statement came after The Daily Mail spoke with a source at ABC who said: “Next year is our 25th season, and we’re considering Debbie Matenopoulos making a triumphant return to ‘The View.'”

Cameron Mathison Is Joining ‘General Hospital’

Cameron Mathison has already found his new TV role. He’s joining “General Hospital,” but details about his character are still being kept secret, Soap Opera Digest reported on August 2. When “Home & Family” was first reduced to just airing two days a week, he reached out to “General Hospital” about possibly joining the cast. They agreed and everything worked out perfectly when he later found out that “Home & Family” was going to be canceled.

Mathison said about his new role: “I am loving every second of it. I’m having such a good time. It feels in many ways like coming home… just coming back to daytime after 10 years.”

In April, it was announced that Mathison would be joining “General Hospital.” Deadline reported that his role would begin after “Home & Family” ended in August. Mathison previously starred on “All My Children” as Ryan Lavery and was nominated for Daytime Emmys in 2002 and 2004.

Mathison assured ET Canada that he would continue to star in Hallmark movies, even though he’s going to be on a soap opera now.

I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the ‘General Hospital’ family. Incredibly grateful to Frank Valentini and the writers at ‘GH’ for including me in such an iconic show. I feel like a kid in Christmas, as I’ll also be continuing making Hallmark movies and be part of that family as well.

In fact, Mathison is about to appear in a new Hallmark movie. He and Alison Sweeney are reuniting as Mike Kingston and Hannah Swensen in a new Hannah Swensen “Murder She Baked” movie. The new movie airs on August 8 and is called “Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.”

The synopsis for the new movie reads: “As Hannah and Mike experience engaged life while balancing their busy careers, a murder at a 24-hour gym complicates their wedding planning.”

Barbara Niven will also be starring in the latest Hannah Swensen installment.

Both Hosts Said Goodbye on Their Instagram Accounts on the Show’s Last Day

When “Home & Family” aired its last episode on Wednesday, August 4, both hosts took time to say goodbye on their Instagram stories.

She wrote: “Tomorrow is our very last @homeandfamilytv show ever and my heart is heavy!!! But take a little time to enjoy some memories and one of my very favorite people @chadwickboyd make his famous apple cake on his last appearance.”

She wrote in another story: “Thank you to every single person on our set and at home. For making this show and the last 9 years the greatest TV I have had the privelge (sic) of being a part of.”

She also wrote: “So… I am officially a puddle of tears on the floor. I decided I would watch our very final episode EVER of @homeandfamilytv which aired today with my mom and Alexandra… And WOW … Lots of emotions right now.”

Mathison also said goodbye on Instagram, writing: “Final episode of @homeandfamilytv TODAY. LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!!!”

