‘Deliver by Christmas’: Learn Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries premieres its second new Christmas movie — Deliver by Christmas — on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The movie stars Alvina August and Eion Bailey. Read on to learn all about the cast in the Hallmark film and where it was filmed. This article may have very minor spoilers in terms of photos and behind-the-scenes pictures.

After Deliver by Christmas‘s premiere on October 25, it will re-air many times this season.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Bakery owner Molly meets Josh, a widower who recently moved to town with his young son, but she is also charmed by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person and she doesn’t realize that they’re the same man.”

‘Deliver by Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

According to IMDb, Deliver by Christmas was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

Alvina August, who stars in the movie, told Media Village that they were one of the first productions to film after the pandemic shutdown. She said:

We ended up shooting in Victoria, BC. We were one of the first productions up and running since the pandemic. It was a whole new world with the masks and all the precautions. So, it was an interesting experience to have my first lead in a Hallmark movie, then to have everything be so different while trying to preserve the same Christmas feeling on set, with the same qualities that they’ve always had.

August shared this photo on Instagram during filming.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDX5_11jaiW/

She said the script allowed the two main characters to first get to know each other on the phone, which had a familiar feeling during the pandemic.

She also told Media Village that the film’s message about taking a leap to find happiness resonated with her, because her mother did the same thing when she moved the whole family from Zimbabwe to Canada when August was 17.

“She did it for me, and she’s my biggest hero,” August said.

Meet the Cast

Alvina August portrays Molly. Her many previous credits include Woke (Trina), Nancy Drew (Det. Karen Hart), Noelle (Jessie), The Boys (Monique), Siren (Viv), Hailey Dean Mystery (Meghan), The Intruder, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Lady Constance Blackwood), The Good Doctor (Nurse Palkin), Love in Design, Arrow, The Other Kingdom, and more.

Eion Bailey portrays Josh. His credits include The Stand (Teddy), Emily in Paris (Randy Zimmer), All American, Switched for Christmas, Once Upon a Time (August), Stalker, Ray Donovan, Covert Affairs (Ben), Dirty Little Secret (Jack), Cold Case, House Rules, Anatomy of Hope, CSI: NY, ER (Jake Scanlon), Band of Brothers (David Kenyon Webster), Significant Others, Dawson’s Creek, and more.

Kesler Talbot (above right) has also appeared in Nancy Drew, 50 States of Fright, The Man in the High Castle, and When Calls the Heart (he played Thomas on The Greatest Christmas Blessing in 2018.)

Also starring in the movie are:

Nadeen Lightbody (Jane)

Julie Lynn Mortensen (Amy)

Jim Thorburn (Jimmy)

Nakai Takawira (Zoe)

Fiona Vroom (Jessica)

Frances Flanagan (Mary)

Dallas Blake (Harold)

Doug Abrahams (Mr. De Luca)

Ambika Vas (Christmas Present Coordinator)

John Han (Employee)

Paul Rayman (The Store Clerk)

