Hallmark Fans Clash Over 2nd Movie With NFL Mom Donna Kelce: ‘So Hateful’

This holiday season, Hallmark fans will get a double dose of Donna Kelce — and they’ve got lots to say about it.

Known as “Mama Kelce” to millions of NFL fans, she already made headlines in July 2024 when she began filming her first movie role. As previously reported, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and newly retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will appear as a BBQ restaurant owner in Hallmark Channel’s highly-anticipated “Holiday Romance: A Chiefs Love Story.”

But on September 18, People reported that Donna Kelce, 71, has another surprise movie in the works. She’ll appear in a second Hallmark holiday movie based in Philadelphia, the outlet said, allowing her to give both of her sons’ teams a little love.

While there’s been lots of buzz about whether or not Travis Kelce will make a cameo in the Chiefs-themed movie, which stars Hallmark duo Tyler Hynes and Hunter King, People confirmed that his big brother will contribuTte to the Philadelphia-based movie, at least musically.

Donna Kelce Will Appear in ‘Christmas On Call’ About First Responders

In addition to “Holiday Romance,” Donna Kelce will appear in the movie “Christmas on Call,” per People, starring frequent Hallmark actress Sara Canning and Ser’Darius Blain, who previously starred in Hallmark’s “Caribbean Summer.”

The new movie is about “the lives of first responders in Philadelphia,” People reported, who “intersect over the holiday season while juggling work, personal lives, and their dedication to protect and serve their city.” Blain plays an EMT and devout Eagles fan who helps Hannah, a new ER doctor played by Canning, by showing her around the city.

Not surprisingly, the duo’s Philadelphia tour includes a popular cheesesteak spot, per People, where Mama Kelce is working behind the counter, decked out in an Eagles jersey. So she gets to wear both of her sons’ team jerseys while pretending to work at popular local restaurants in each movie.

Though there’s no word on whether Travis Kelce will be part of his mom’s movie filmed in Kansas City, where Hallmark is also headquartered, People did confirm that Jason Kelce is on board to help with her Philadelphia-based movie. A song by his band, The Philly Specials, will be part of the “Christmas on Call” soundtrack.

The band — which also features Eagles players Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson — will be heard performing “Santa Drives an Astrovan,” which will also be released on an upcoming holiday album with proceeds benefitting the local Children’s Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), People said. It’s not known if Jason Kelce will also appear in the movie, but he does have some dance moves; he went viral on September 17 for his dancing while attending the the Eagles-Falcons game.

Fans Are Deeply Divided About Donna Kelce Appearing 2 Hallmark Holiday Movies

The news that Mama Kelce will make appearances in two Hallmark holiday movies was met with cheers and jeers on social media, with fans having intense reactions to the announcement.

When Hallmark Channel’s Facebook page shared the news, the post received over 1,000 “likes” and some comments from fans who loved the movie’s premise and the chance to see the famous mom in it, including someone who wrote, “Alright! Look at you go, MaMa Kelce! You rock! “

But the post was also flooded with comments from angry fans who either expressed that they were “sick of” hearing about the Kelce family or were irritated by pop superstar Taylor Swift’s connection to the Kelces, given that she has been dating Travis since the summer of 2023.

One person wrote, “OMG I’m not a hater but how many more aspects of my life does their circle need to infiltrate lololol. Absence makes the heart grow fonder lol”

“Gah I hated the Chiefs and was exhausted by the Kelce brothers before Taylor,” someone else wrote. “Now this too?!”

“It seems thst Swift has taken over everything,” another Hallmark fan commented, though there’s been no mention of the singer being involved in either movie.

Seeing the level of negativity, some fans stood up for Donna Kelce and her family, including someone who clapped back, “Must be awful to be so hateful about someone’s mom. It basically comes down to hating Taylor Swift. Must be awful to be so mad because of one person’s wild success. That point is not debatable. She’s successful whether you like it or not. And Mrs. Kelce seems like a sweetheart. Good for her!”

Though a premiere date has not been given for “Christmas on Call,” Hallmark’s “Holiday Romance” is set to premiere on November 30.