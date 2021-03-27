‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’: See Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, premieres Saturday, March 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central), with encores airing all season long. The movie stars Italia Ricci and Ryan Paevey. Here’s a look at where the movie was filmed and the cast who brought it to life.

‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ Was Filmed in Canada

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart was filmed in Canada, including Langley, British Columbia. Filming wrapped in February and began in mid-January.

#BreakupBootCamp seems to have changed names to #DontGoBreakingMyHeart. A name change is not unusual for these movies, but not at this late stage in production. Still set to air March 27th. — ʀʏᴀɴ ᴘᴀᴇᴠᴇʏ ɴᴇᴛᴡᴏʀᴋ (@RyanPaeveyNet) February 26, 2021

The movie’s title changed a few times while filming, including Breakup Boot Camp, IMDb reported.

Doron Bell, who stars as Leo, shared some fun behind-the-scenes photos of the actors with and without their masks, since many COVID-19 precautions were taken.

And speaking of COVID regulations, Paevey and Ricci had to wear masks while practicing some of their dance moves.

Ricci shared that she even caught herself trying to drink coffee through her clear mask.

Ricci shared some light-hearted behind-the-scenes photos about the movie on social media. For one post she wrote: “Not sure if my character felt more love for the hot dog or for Ben in this scene but if leather pants + @ryanpaevey + street meat don’t convince you to watch Don’t Go Breaking My Heart on @hallmarkchannel in two weeks, I don’t know what will.”

For the photo below, she wrote: “That moment mid-scene when you remember that you forgot to cut your kid’s nails this morning and will now spend the day wondering if you’ll be getting home to Harry Potter, Edward Scissorhands, or Freddy Krueger.”

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Miranda runs a boot camp for the recently broken hearted. She begins to form a connection with new client Ben who is also a reporter, investigating whether her boot camp is a fad or a phenomenon.”

Italia Ricci stars as Miranda. Her many credits include Designated Survivor (Emily Rhodes), Love in Winterland, Rome in Love, Supergirl (Siobhan Smythe), Now That I’ve Found You, Late Bloomer, Chasing Life (April Carver), Fatal Memories, The Remaining, Unnatural History (Maggie), Secret Girlfriend (Sasha), House, Aaron Stone (Chase Ravenwood), Greek, How I Met Your Mother, True Jackson VP, and much more.

Ryan Paevey stars as Ben. Paevey was launched into stardom in 2013 when he joined General Hospital as Nathan West, a role he kept through 2018 for 283 episodes. His departure from the show was so heartbreaking to fans that it even sparked a petition.

Paevey’s credits include A Timeless Christmas, Matching Hearts, Christmas at the Plaza, A Summer Romance, Games People Play, From Friend to Fiance, Hope at Christmas, Hallmark’s Mr. Darcy series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Client List, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Jordana Grace Largy (Kim)

Caitlin Stryker (Chloe)

Matthew James Dowden (Bink Jackson)

Beverley Elliott (Helen) Tiffany Mo (Jessica)

Doron Bell (Leo)

Luke Camilleri (Dex Finnegan)

Cynthia Mendez (Senora Cornejo)

Malaika Jackson (Misty McAllister)

Synthia Yusuf (Jennifer)

Drew G. Sicard (Emmett)

Rhona Rees (Gayle)

Kazumi Evans (Client)

Cameron Park (Simon)

Owen Walstrom (Stunt Coordinator)

