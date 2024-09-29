Former Hallmark Star Dead at 70

A former Hallmark star and fan-favorite soap opera star has died at the age of 70. Drake Hogestyn starred in the 2020 Hallmark film “Christmas Tree Lane” and was on “Days of Our Lives” for decades.

Drake Hogestyn Had Pancreatic Cancer

Hogestyn’s family shared the heartbreaking news via a statement posted on the “Days of Our Lives” Instagram page on September 28.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn,” the statement began. It continued, “He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination.”

The family added, “After putting in an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

The tribute to the beloved family member and actor continued, “He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business.

“We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”