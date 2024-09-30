Hallmark Stars Pay Tribute to Beloved Colleague After His Death

The death of a Hallmark alum has prompted an outpouring of love from his colleagues. “Christmas Tree Lane” star Drake Hogestyn died on September 28 at 70, his family revealed via Instagram.

Entertainers Hogestyn worked with on Hallmark, “Days of Our Lives,” and elsewhere shared their memories and heartbreak across social media after learning of his death.

Drake Hogestyn’s Co-Stars Alison Sweeney & Greg Vaughan Raved About Him

“A Hannah Swensen Mystery” Hallmark star Alison Sweeney was one of the first of Hogestyn’s colleagues to pay tribute to him on social media.

“Drake was such an incredible man. He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person.”

Sweeney and Hogestyn were co-stars on “Days of Our Lives” for years. In her Instagram Stories, Sweeney shared some memories of her times with Hogestyn.

In one photo, she noted that he and fellow “Days of Our Lives” stars Kate Mansi and Kristian Alfonso joined her at a screening of one of her Christmas movies.

“Valentine’s Again” and “Second Chances” Hallmark star Greg Vaughan also paid tribute to Hogestyn via Instagram.

“This was our last time together, giving a set tour of Days of Our Lives to family and friends of mine. And a few of our final messages,” Vaughan wrote of the photos he included in his post.

The text message exchange Vaughan shared seemingly took place after Vaughan learned of Hogestyn’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis. The family referenced the diagnosis in their Instagram post announcing his death.

Vaughan wrote, “Hi Drake!! Greg Vaughan here! Just wanted you to know you’re in my thoughts & prayers!!! I know you’re surrounded with love & family, but I’m in town if you need anything or a friendly visit! Love ya.”

Hogestyn’s reply to Vaughan read, “Thanks Greg :) appreciate the [prayer emoji]’s. Really got thrown a pitch I haven’t seen before and I’m just trying to barrel it up. I know what the stats are and all I can do is keep swinging for the fences.”

In the caption of his post, Vaughan added, “Drake was more than just a family man; he always made time for anyone & everyone! He was a wonderful storyteller, and most importantly, a loving and caring person.”

Vaughan also noted Hogestyn had been a father figure to him and many other colleagues. “It’s still hard to believe that he passed a day before his 71st birthday. Like John Black, only Drake could have orchestrated such a dramatic exit.”

Hogestyn Was Remembered Fondly By Those Who Knew Him

“Paris, Wine & Romance” star Jen Lilley shared a beautiful tribute to Hogestyn on her Instagram page, too. “I am absolutely gutted by the news of Drake Hogestyn’s death,” Lilley admitted.

“Though our relationship on screen was anything but civil, we had an incredible relationship off screen,” Lilley added. The two worked together on “Days of Our Lives” off-and-on for years.

She joked that they got in “trouble” once for hugging and breaking Covid protocols on set. “We loved each other so much. There’s just not enough wonderful words to describe Drake,” Lilley shared.

“Three Wise Men and a Baby” Hallmark actor Andrew Walker co-starred with Hogestyn in “Christmas Tree Lane.” In an Instagram Story, Walker shared a photo from their time together and wrote “RIP @DRAKEHOGESTYN LOVELY LOVELY MAN” with a broken-heart emoji.

Kristian Alfonso, who co-starred with Sweeney in Hallmark’s “Helped to Death,” gushed over Hogsteyn in an Instagram post.

Alfonso noted that she remembered Hogestyn as a loving father, husband, and friend. She also called him a “hero” and an “incredible, passionate human being, generous and immensely kind.”

Genie Francis from Hallmark’s “Taking a Chance on Love” took to the social media platform X to share her love. “So sad to hear of Drake Hogestyn’s passing. Such a wonderful and kind man.”

Francis continued, “It was a pleasure to work with him. I always loved how much he loved his wife and children.”