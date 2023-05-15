Hallmark Fans React to Latest Film ‘Dream Moms’

Hallmark Channel viewers are sharply divided about whether they enjoyed the latest TV movie “Dream Moms,” about two moms who never pursued their Broadway dreams but get a second chance after entering a TV talent competition show together. The film, starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Chelsea Hobbs, premiered on Saturday, May 13 on Hallmark.

Here’s what they are saying:

Some Fans Said ‘Dream Moms’ Was ‘Not a Hallmark Movie’ & ‘Hard to Follow’

On a Facebook post, a Hallmark fan wrote that she was “having trouble processing ‘Dream Moms,'” and that it “took a while to come together” for her. Several other viewers echoed those sentiments in the comment section.

“I didn’t like it at all. It was boring and hard to follow,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “It’s just a rendition of what’s on MTV. Not a Hallmark movie.”

“It’s not one of their best but definitely not the worst either,” wrote a third fan, and a fourth accused it of “going around in circles.”

“Totally agree! No good storyline,” wrote another fan.

Many others wrote that “Dream Moms” wasn’t holding their interest and they “could not follow the storyline.” Some also thought Hallmark should stick to their romance movies.

“It definitely bounces around. The worse part is I really like the actresses and actors. I just think it was poorly written and put together,” wrote one fan, to which another replied, “That could be it! The actors were great but the writing was completely off.”

On a separate Facebook post, one fan wrote that she “had to switch channels” because she “didn’t care for this one,” to which several other viewers replied that they too “couldn’t get into it.”

Another viewer wrote, “I was not impressed with ‘Dream Moms’ at all. Maybe if the other one did something more than dance while the other sang…. wasn’t a great storyline.”

On Instagram, one fan wrote, “Just when you think it can’t be done, you are fooled again. Hallmark can make something even more awful.”

Other Hallmark Viewers Called ‘Dream Moms’ a ‘Grand Slam’ & ‘One of Their Best Films’

On Twitter, the reactions were largely positive when “Dream Moms” premiered on May 13.

“‘Dream Moms’ Fantastic! Great story by Roxanne Messina Captor. Not a big watcher of Hallmark but this is one of their best films,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another added, “It was so good. Rewatching right now with Mom during our Mother’s Day celebration. And Happy Mother’s Day ladies!”

“‘Dream Moms’ was another grand slam for Hallmark Channel,” wrote a third fan.

One fan said that Hobbs is a star and she hopes to see more of her on the Hallmark Channel in the future.

On Facebook, there were a few fans who thought “Dream Moms” was a solid film, with one writing, “I like it it’s showing the difference between 3 moms that have sacrificed their own dreams to do everything for their families. I believe if you don’t feel good about yourself how can you raise your family to believe in their selves. Is not what you say to them is your example that they follow. Is a good movie.”

A second fan echoed those sentiments, writing, “I enjoyed the movie. The sacrifices moms make their their family.”

“I loved this movie and can’t wait to watch it again!” wrote a third fan.

A fourth added, “I really liked it. I nice movie about moms deciding to do something special for themselves after years of focusing only on their families, and their families choosing to support them in their effort. I love Tammara Moury (sp?). Wow, can she sing!! The other leading actress played the snobbish girlfriend of the firefighter in ‘Nine Lives of Christmas.’ That movie may have been her first for Hallmark.”

On Instagram, one fan gushed about the film, writing, “Best Hallmark movie ever! Tamera is a super-star!”

What do you think, Hallmark fans? Did you enjoy “Dream Moms” or was it a nightmare?