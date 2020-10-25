Eion Bailey in ‘Deliver By Christmas’ Looks Just Like Paul Rudd

Eion Bailey is the leading man in Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ new Christmas movie, Deliver by Christmas. But if you’re watching the movie and thought Paul Rudd was in it at first, you’re not alone. Many fans think Bailey and Rudd look just alike.

Paul Rudd & Eion Bailey Resemble Each Other

No one could blame you if you mistook Bailey for Rudd. Bailey looks a lot like Rudd, except his nose is shaped quite differently. Bailey was born in June 1976 in California and Paul Rudd was born in April 1969 in New Jersey. So they’re only five years apart in age, which doesn’t help matters when you’re trying to tell them apart. According to IMDb, Rudd is 5’10” while Bailey is just a little taller than 5’10”, so their heights won’t help you tell them apart much either.

Every six months I get Eion Bailey and Paul Rudd mixed up, then shake out of it. — Kevin Palmer (@kevinpalmer) May 18, 2016

TV Tropes mentioned that Bailey has said he gets confused with Rudd or Jason Patric. He and Rudd especially resemble each other in photos. Seeing them on TV and movies, it’s much easier to tell them apart based on their mannerisms and voices. Some people do think they’d be great playing the role of brothers, though.

I would appreciate a movie with paul rudd and eion bailey as brothers. Like a lot — tony hawk’s moving castle (@voxldon) March 24, 2011

If you think they look alike, you’re not alone. Seven years ago on Yahoo Answers, one person jokingly asked if they were the same person after seeing Bailey on Band of Brothers.

Others have said that Bailey would make a great Ant-Man in the multiverse.

I'm just saying if they don't make an "Ant-Man Multiverse" where Paul Rudd meets Eion Bailey, this whole MCU thing has been a total farce. Send tweet. pic.twitter.com/vWmLturSac — Mikey in Houston (@mikeyinhouston) June 2, 2020

Bailey Was Recently on ‘Emily in Paris’ & Also Did a Screen Test for Batman

Bailey recently starred in Emily in Paris, and this video he shared on Instagram really makes him look a lot like Paul Rudd.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGDBHxTpPuZ/

He really resembles Rudd in quite a few of his Instagram shares.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoYNQpTBWGz/

Bailey also did a screen test for The Dark Knight as Batman, which you can see at the end of the video below. The role ultimately went to Christian Bale.

The Dark Knight Screen Test | Christian Bale | Cillian Murphy | Eion BaileyBy the way do you know that you can like my video, comment in my video, share my video and subscribe my channel for free!! Yes it's true. . . And after that you can also follow me on social media for free!! Holy shit!! All this for free. So why wait go follow. Instagram… 2019-10-16T14:31:47Z

Bailey has also appeared in Hallmark movies before. In 2017 he was in a Hallmark favorite, Switched for Christmas with Candace Cameron Bure. In that movie, Cameron Bure played identical twin sisters who follow in love with the “other” in each other’s lives. Mark Deklin played the other love interest in the movie.

Switched for Christmas was really quite good. It was filmed in Utah, including in Payson, Draper, and Salt Lake City, including the Salt Lake Fairgrounds.

