‘When Calls the Heart’ Fans Confused By New Photo of Elizabeth in Season 9

As season 9 of “When Calls the Heart” gets closer to its March 6 premiere date on the Hallmark Channel, the cast and crew are sharing more hints about what to expect. Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth in the series, shared a photo that has fans confused and excited about the new season.

This article will have a spoiler for the recent “When Hope Calls” episode in terms of what Jack said about Elizabeth.

Krakow Asked Fans to Guess Who Is Visiting Elizabeth

Krakow shared a photo that shows Elizabeth looking surprised or maybe even scared by someone who is visiting her row house. She took the photo during an ADR session and asked fans, “Uh oh. Any guesses who just knocked on Elizabeth’s door?”

Fans have a lot of guesses, with many hoping that maybe Jack is paying her a surprise visit. Jack died on “When Calls the Heart” season 5, when he pushed two recruits out of the way when a landslide happened during a training exercise. Daniel Lissing, who portrayed Jack, returned to “When Hope Calls” during its December special. He portrayed Jack as a ghost, visiting Abigail during a dream.

He asked Abigail to tell Elizabeth: “Let her know that I’m happy she’s moving on with her life. And let her know she’s doing a fine job with Little Jack and I could not be prouder of both of them… And one more thing. You tell her that true love never dies. I know that now more than ever.”

In season 8 of “When Calls the Heart,” Elizabeth made the decision to move on after Jack’s death and chose to start a relationship with Lucas. However, many fans still can’t let Jack go, as evidenced by the many comments guessing that Elizabeth is shocked because she’s seeing Jack on her doorstep.

On Instagram, faerievid wrote, “TELL ME ITS JACK.” One person replied, “he’s dead 🥲🥲.”

Halegiggles wrote, “If it’s Jack I’ll catch up on the series to prepare.”

Kaitlin McCann wrote, “Please be Jack 🙏.”

To make sure you don’t miss a single update about “When Calls the Heart,” join the Hearties News Facebook group, follow the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page or subscribe to the Heavy on Hallmark newsletter here.

Other Fans Are Wondering If It’s Abigail

Other fans wondered if it might be Abigail. One person wrote about Abigail, “I have a feeling she’ll make an appearance on wcth, i bet thats why this look has happened.”

The account erinkrakowloriloughlinfan wrote, “I wish it could be Abigail it would just mean everything! ♥️”

Lori Loughlin revived her character of Abigail for the “When Hope Calls” special in December. However, that special aired on GAC Family, not on the Hallmark Channel. It’s unlikely to be Loughlin in the photo that Krakow shared because Hallmark has officially said that they have no plans to bring Abigail back.

The official Hallmark Twitter account wrote, in response to a fan’s question in December: “Hallmark Channel has not cast Lori Loughlin in any current projects, nor do we have any plans to cast her in the future. She was cast by GAC Family, a wholly separate cable network not affiliated with Hallmark Channel or Crown Media Family Networks.”

On Instagram, piats_wc wrote, “Oh no! I thought we were done with this look from Elizabeth! 😂 Or is it Lucas’ black eye? 👁” The comment is in reference to a sneak peek that shows Lucas visiting Elizabeth with a black eye that becomes the subject of a brief conversation between the two.

Marvel of Words guessed, “Something has happened to Lucas….?”

Several fans are guessing that it might be bad news connected to Lucas. The account wcth_teamlucas wrote, “that what I’m guessing.That Lucas has been injured.” And Priscooper71 replied, ” I don’t want him to get injured. But my head keeps saying he will 🥺”

Team Lucas fans are analyzing the photo closely.

I wrote down words that came to mind for each pic.

Nothing scientific, just my impressions, so pls don’t come after me 🤦🏻‍♀️😂.

📸: Hallmark pic.twitter.com/mLXZ7iSaJK — Gracie (@harmonic_lyre) January 26, 2022

Alexandra Guerin tweeted that she looked more fearful than sad.

I agree — Teamlucasfan (@teamlucasfan) January 26, 2022

However, some fans are guessing it’s something a lot more lighthearted.

My guess is someone with Little Jack, covered in mud or in some other kind of mischief. That looks to me like her “oh my goodness!” look. — Jen (@snowflakejen) January 26, 2022

On Twitter, Jen wrote that it might be something as simple as Little Jack covered in mud and getting in trouble about something.

What do you think?

To make sure you don’t miss a single update about “When Calls the Heart,” join the Hearties News Facebook group, follow the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page or subscribe to the Heavy on Hallmark newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s January 2022 Movie Lineup