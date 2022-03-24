Actor Comments on If Elizabeth’s Sister Might Return to ‘When Calls the Heart’

During season 9 episode 3 of “When Calls the Heart,” Elizabeth’s sister, Julie, received a prominent mention. Is there a chance that Charlotte Hegele, who portrayed Julie, might return to the Hallmark series? She answered the question on Twitter.

Hegele Said She Hopes to Return to Hope Valley

Charlotte Hegele, who played Julie in the series, replied to a fan who is hoping she will return to the show. She indicated that she would like to return to the Hope Valley series as well.

Thank you! I hope so too ❤️ https://t.co/jst18b4iMX — Charlotte Hegele (@charlottehegele) March 21, 2022

The fan wrote, “So Juliette is based on Julie. Sounds about right. 😉 Hope to see her back in Hope Valley one day! 🥰@charlottehegele #hearties.”

Hegele replied, “Thank you! I hope so too ❤️.”

Executive director Brian Bird retweeted a message from a fan saying that they missed Elizabeth’s sister too, just like Elizabeth.

Fans have been saying on social media that they’d love to see Julie return to the show.

One fan wrote, “JULIE!!!! Come back to Hope Valley! Seems you got a bone to pick with that sister of yours. Lol.”

@charlottehegele JULIE!!!! Come back to Hope Valley! Seems you got a bone to pick with that sister of yours. Lol 👏👏✨📖 #Hearties @erinkrakow @hallmarkchannel https://t.co/p1T2MMQFaS — angie hales aka D.D. (@ddnJesus) March 21, 2022

Another fan wrote, “Awww I miss Julie Thatcher!!”

#hearties Awww I miss Julie Thatcher!! 🥺 — Lindsay S (@Lindsay33784455) March 21, 2022

Through season 9 episode 3, Molly was convinced that she was the redhead Juliette in Elizabeth’s book, who was sometimes described in less-than-flattering terms. But near the end of the episode, it was revealed that Elizabeth had modeled Juliette after her sister Julie, who was not happy about the revelation.

When Did We Last See Julie on ‘When Calls the Heart’?

According to Hegele’s IMDb profile, we last saw Julie on “When Calls the Heart” in 2019 for the episode “Two of Hearts.” Hegele has starred in 16 episodes in the series. According to TVMaze, her last episode took place when Elizabeth had a christening for baby Jack.

In an interview with the Hearties Hotline Podcast in December 2020, Hegele talked about how Julie and Tom Thornton (Jack’s brother) will always have a connection because of Baby Jack, whether they are a couple or just friends.

“There’s no takebacks,” she joked.





Play



Charlotte Hegele Talks About Her Role as Julie Thatcher from When Calls the Heart! #Hearties! Happy holiday season! To wrap up the 2020 year, we have saved the best for last! Charlotte Hegele, also known as the beloved and spunky Julie Thatcher, chats with Kami and Kaycee about her role in When Calls the Heart. We had a blast talking with her about her character's growth, what it was… 2020-12-23T18:00:13Z

She also talked about her last appearance in Hope Valley. She said that returning in season six of the series, the last time she was on the show, was actually a rewrite, and the scene she filmed turned out quite differently than she expected.

“Any time you can step back into a character’s shoes is such a gift,” she said. “I did the christening scene… The final shot, you think I’m holding the baby… I didn’t actually get to meet [the Taylor twins.] For the rewrite…they had conflicting schedules… I had to actually hold a different baby and then they were able to edit it together… On the day, the little baby I was holding… she was fine for like the whole way up until ‘action’ and then for some reason burst into tears, starts to scream, and they’re like, ‘Just smile.’ … She’s looking around flailing, looking for her mom, and then I’m doing everything I can, they’re like, ‘Don’t look at the baby, look at Erin,’ and Erin’s like, ‘You’re doing great, you’re doing great.'”

She joked about how crazy it was to film, but it still turned out well in the end. She added in that interview that she would really enjoy returning to Hope Valley again one day.

In 2020, she starred in “A Very Country Christmas: Homecoming,” and that is her most recent credit on IMDb. Some of her other credits prior to that include “Hudson & Rex,” “A Very Country Wedding,” Reign,” “Bomb Girls,” “Guidance,” “Haven,” and more.