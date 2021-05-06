Elizabeth Struggles After Lucas Conversation in WCTH Sneak Peek

In a “When Calls the Heart” sneak peek, Elizabeth appears to be struggling after her conversation with Lucas. The sneak peek was shared during Hallmark’s “Home & Family” series when Erin Krakow was a special guest.

This article has minor spoilers for Season 8 Episode 12 of “When Calls the Heart.”

Elizabeth Is Struggling After Her Conversation with Lucas

When Season 8 Episode 11 ended, Lucas let Elizabeth go, telling her that he felt she still had a connection with Nathan.

This sneak peek, which Krakow shared during “Home & Family,” reveals that Elizabeth is still struggling after that conversation. The clip is show in the video below, around the :52 mark.

.@ErinKrakow gives us an exclusive look at the season finale of #WhenCallsTheHeart. #Hearties – tune in this SUNDAY at 9p/8c on @hallmarkchannel! pic.twitter.com/nAWTqI7EUG — Home & Family (@HomeandFamilyTV) May 5, 2021

In the scene, Elizabeth is in Lee’s office (which Rosemary now shares with her husband.) She seems troubled as she looks out the window, watching Lucas looking up at his saloon sign. Last week, she was looking out her schoolhouse window almost longingly at Nathan. This week, she’s observing Lucas with the same expression on her face.

Rosemary says, “I take it you haven’t talked to Lucas yet? Or Nathan?”

Elizabeth replies, “Not yet. When I tried earlier with Lucas, we were interrupted. Nathan’s off looking for Jesse. The other night, the thunder woke Jack. And I found myself singing him this lullaby that I haven’t heard since my mother sang it to my baby sister. I just feel so lost.”

Rosemary watches her sympathetically. “Elizabeth,” she says. “You lost your husband. You were lost between two very admirable men. And now the very thing that brought you to Hope Valley, you’re afraid you’ve lost that as well. But you will find your way.”

One great takeaway from this conversation is that it appears Rosemary and Elizabeth are getting along again and have smoothed over some of the tension between them. It also sheds some light on a trailer that showed Elizabeth beginning to speak to Lucas at the saloon. It appears they’re interrupted shortly after she starts the conversation.

Lucas Set Elizabeth Free at the End of Season 8 Episode 11

Lucas stops by Elizabeth’s house. He tells her he thinks she and Nathan still have feelings for each other. “Love is not just an emotion, it’s also an act of will. It can’t be demanded or forced.” He wants her to find her true love. 💞#Hearties @erinkrakow @ChrisMcNally_ pic.twitter.com/8nAbkMKYIB — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) May 3, 2021

Lucas set Elizabeth free at the end of Season 8 Episode 11.

When he essentially broke up with her, he said:

I’m sorry for stopping by so late,” he begins. “Elizabeth, you’ve always maintained that love is worth fighting for. And that includes when it needs defending. … I appreciate your telling me that you took Nathan aside to assure him that he wasn’t to blame for Jack’s death. But I have to admit, I witnessed the discussion. I also noticed his horse here the other day. And while I’m not resentful, from what I’ve seen and from what you’ve told me, I believe that you and Nathan, still… Love is not just an emotion. It’s also an act of will. It can’t be demanded. It can’t be forced. I want you to find your true love. And in order to do that, I want … I need … to set you free.

As he left, Elizabeth looked positively heartbroken, but she didn’t call out to him or ask him to stay.