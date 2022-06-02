Brett Dalton & Eloise Mumford Surprise Fans with Big Announcement

Hallmark stars Brett Dalton and Eloise Mumford are a real-life couple, according to a recent Instagram post shared by Dalton. The two starred in a Hallmark Christmas movie together in 2021 where their characters fell in love. Now it looks like they’ve fallen in love in real life too.

Dalton Wrote: “Love Is in the Air. And Now in My Heart’

Dalton shared a photo on Instagram that showed him and Mumford embracing and he wrote, “Love is in the air. And now in my heart with @eloisemumford ❤️❤️❤️”

Neal Bledsoe jokingly replied, “I’m sorry, but I really don’t like seeing you this happy.”

_Lulu_220 replied, “Awww congratulations 🎉 Wonderful to see you happy and you deserve to be happy 🙌🙌”

Milagro Elizabeth wrote, “Omgggggg I absolutely love her!!! She’s my favorite leading ladies on hallmark. So happy for you Brett!”

PBS2005 wrote, “Loved them in their movie together, and this is just the sweetest. 💖”

Ktamara4.9 replied, “I wished that they get together in real life and looks like my wish came true! 😍❤️❤️❤️”

While Mumford didn’t reply to the post she was tagged in, she recently wrote on Instagram, “can a heart even hold this much gratitude? ♥️”

One fan tweeted that they had been looking for clues that the two were dating in real life ever since “One December Night” aired.

I might be guilty of looking for these clues since “One December Night” premiered, but Eloise Mumford and Brett Dalton were both posting photos from the same places in Chicago and not tagging each other. So… you know. 😌 pic.twitter.com/vb4onsJiJ0 — Georgia 🍑 (@georgiaspeech) January 17, 2022

Georgia wrote on Twitter, “Eloise Mumford and Brett Dalton were both posting photos from the same places in Chicago and not tagging each other. So… you know. 😌.”

Seems we know of a few couples who met at work and now are in a relationship. 😉 — Julie Windsor (@juliewindsor59) June 2, 2022

On Twitter, Candice wrote, “I absolutely love it when Actors do a movie together and then end up dating. I think it’s sweet.”

The Two Actors Starred in ‘One December Night’ in 2021

Mumford and Dalton starred together in the Hallmark movie, “One December Night,” opposite Bruce Campbell and Peter Gallagher. Filming took place in September 2021. Much of the movie was filmed in the Goshen, Newburgh, and Poughkeepsie, New York, shared Choice Films.

Dalton was previously married to Melissa Trn and the couple filed for divorce in 2019, People reported. They have a seven-year-old daughter.

Mumford’s Hallmark movie appearances include “The Baker’s Son” opposite Brant Daugherty, “The Presence of Love” opposite Julian Morris, “A Veteran’s Christmas” opposite Sean Faris, “Christmas with Holly” opposite Sean Faris, “Just in Time for Christmas” opposite Michael-Stahl David, and “One December Night.” Her other credits include “The Right Stuff” (Trudy, TV series), “Chicago Fire” (Hope), “Fifty Shades” movie series (Kate), “Just in Time for Christmas,” “Christmas with Holly,” “The River,” “Lone Star,” “Crash,” and more.

Dalton’s Hallmark movies include “Just My Type” opposite Bethany Joy Lenz, “Cooking with Love” opposite Ali Liebert, “Once Upon a Christmas Miracle” opposite Aimee Teegarden, and “One December Night.” His other credits include “Ghostwriter,” “Chicago Fire” (Lt. Jason Pelham), “Milo Murphy’s Law,” “Robot Chicken,” “Deception,” “Agents of SHIELD” (Grant Ward for 63 episodes), “Lost in Florence,” “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone,” “Captain Jake and the Never Land Pirates,” and more.

Dalton and Mumford aren’t the first Hallmark stars to start dating after starring in a movie together. Victor Webster married fellow Hallmark star Shantel VanSanten after the two met while filming a Hallmark movie together. Taylor Quinn met her husband on the set of a Hallmark movie too.

