Elon Musk’s Sister, Tosca Musk, Has Directed These Hallmark Movies

Elon Musk’s sister, Tosca Musk, has directed and produced a number of romantic comedies, including some that aired on the Hallmark Channel and on Lifetime. Many people don’t know that Tosca Musk is an accomplished filmmaker with quite a success story herself.

She Directed ‘You Cast a Spell on Me,’ Which Is Available on Hallmark Movies Now

One of the Hallmark movies that Musk directed is You Cast a Spell on Me from 2015 (also called A Kind of Magic). The movie, starring Nikki DeLoach and Ryan McPartlin, originally premiered on ION, IBT reported. But you can now watch the movie whenever you want as part of the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service. It was added to the streaming service’s lineup in October 2019.

DeLoach told IBT that it was a joy to work with Musk.

“Tosca Musk directed it, and she is just such a lovely human being, very talented,” she said.

I loved making this movie with you both! So much fun! Magical kisses 😘 https://t.co/7umA7Ah0Xv — Tosca Musk (@ToscaMusk) October 23, 2019

DeLoach told IBT that she loved filming the movie and that McPartlin was a joy to work with. She said that later, when she was dealing with her newborn son’s heart surgery, McPartlin dropped off meals from him and his wife’s food company, Plate Therapy.

She Produced Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Engagement’

Holiday EngagementHilary hires David to come home for the holidays and pretend to be her fiancé, but she soon realizes she is in over her head and has to end the charade. Learn more at http://www.hallmarkchannel.com 2015-06-23T22:27:02Z

Musk also produced the Hallmark 2011 movie Holiday Engagement starring Bonnie Somerville, Shelley Long, and Jordan Bridges. Jim Fall directed the movie.

Can't wait to see Holiday Engagement on Hallmark tonight, produced by my daughter @ToscaMusk. — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) November 27, 2011

At the time, Holiday Engagement was the most-watched TV movie on Hallmark, according to her bio.

Tosca Musk Founded the Streaming Service Passionflix

Musk is the younger sister of Elon Musk and Kimbal Musk. Tosca Musk told Wired that growing up, she and her mother, Maye Musk, would watch romance movies together. At one point Tosca Musk wanted to move to Canada and live with her brother, but her mother was working on a Ph.D. in South Africa and thought Tosca was too young at the time. When Maye Musk was out of town, Tosca sold their home, car, and furniture to convince her that they needed to leave and move to Canada. Her mom relented.

Before founding PassionFlix, Tosca Musk worked for Alliance in Canada and then as a segment producer for TV Guide and a director of development at Magnolia Films, Wired reported. For years, Musk wanted to produce movies where the women were strong and confident, and her first chance was A Kind of Magic (now known as You Cast a Spell on Me), Wired reported.

Musk founded the streaming service Passionflix in 2017 with Jina Panebianco. It’s a premium streaming service for romance fans, which includes original content. They announced the service at a romance novel conference, Wired reported, and 3,000 women paid to be founding members. She raised more than $4 million in venture capital and the first movie was released later in 2017.

Running the business isn’t always easy though. Musk told Wired that she stepped down from running Passionflix’s Instagram because of viewer comments.

Passionflix also debuts original movies. Musk was the executive director of Mr. 365, which first debuted on Passionflix and then was later released on Lifetime in 2020 as Forever Christmas.

