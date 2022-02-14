End-of-Season Photo of Elizabeth on ‘When Calls the Heart’ Has Fans Buzzing

Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth in Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” series, shared a photo that has fans talking. The photo is from the very end of the season, and fans are already trying to figure out what it means.

Krakow Said the Photo Was from the Final ADR of Season 9

In her Instagram post, Krakow revealed that the photo is from her final ADR of season 9, which premieres on March 6.

ADR refers to when actors re-record audio in a quieter environment — typically in a studio — if the original audio didn’t turn out well or couldn’t be heard clearly, StudioBinder explained.

Unlike the last photo Krakow shared, where Elizabeth looked scared, this one shows her looking more stoic and determined. Krakow wrote, “Final ADR of S9. See you all soon…💞”

Fans are trying to guess what Elizabeth is thinking in this photo and when it was taken.

Hallmark star Ryan McPartlin joked about the picture, replying, “That’s the look of someone who just cancelled their Pot Pie Of The Month subscription 👀”

McPartlin just starred in Hallmark’s new mystery movie, “Cut, Color, Murder.” He and Krakow starred in the movie “Chance at Romance,” which aired on the Hallmark Channel in 2014.

Fans Are Looking for Clues in the New Photo

Of course, a “When Calls the Heart” photo from Krakow wouldn’t be complete without some professional-level sleuthing for clues. Many “When Calls the Heart” fans (known affectionately as Hearties) have been studying the photo carefully and are coming up with theories about what could be happening.

In one Twitter thread, fans debated on the mood Elizabeth is showing in the photo. Some think she’s serious, others think she’s content.

I don’t know. I see contentment — Caroline Richardson (@MetacarolineR) February 10, 2022

Since there’s so little to go on with this photo, it’s tougher to discern what’s happening or guess her mood in that moment.

PC Erin Krakow Facebook

Last ADR of S9 Definitely has a different look on her face at the end of this season than last… Of course, it's the same outfit from the fire so she's going to have a scary night. pic.twitter.com/vWVCCNJO6h — 👑💗🅻🆄🅲🅰🅱🅴🆃🅷 🆆🆁🅸🆃🅴🆁💗👑 (@LucaBeth_Writer) February 10, 2022

However, @LucaBeth_Writer astutely pointed out on Twitter that Elizabeth appears to be wearing the same outfit that she was wearing the night of the fire in the trailer.





Play



When Calls the Heart Season 9 TRAILER (Exclusive) The ‘When Calls the Heart’ season 9 trailer is here and full of emotional, dramatic and sweet moments. Elizabeth and Lucas’ romance heats up as the saloon owner helps throw his lady love a surprise party. Lucas also spends time bonding with Elizabeth’s son, Jack. Meanwhile, Nathan is spending time with a new woman who… 2022-01-28T17:00:38Z

And she’s right! The moment appears at about 50 seconds into the trailer above, and Elizabeth is clearly wearing the same outfit that she’s wearing in the photo Krakow shared.

She continued, noting that a behind-the-scenes photo that might also fit into the ADR session.

BTW, This image *may* go along with this BTS since she appears to be walking that way and it was the final block. If she is looking towards N then I think its a contentment that everything is working out for all of them. She's moving forward w/L & they've ended as friends w N. pic.twitter.com/1TkII1HZF4 — 👑💗🅻🆄🅲🅰🅱🅴🆃🅷 🆆🆁🅸🆃🅴🆁💗👑 (@LucaBeth_Writer) February 10, 2022

Several fans agree that Elizabeth looks more grateful or happy in that photo than sad or pensive.

That’s a grateful look. ☺️ — Terri Prokopik (@ProkopikTerri) February 10, 2022

Elizabeth looks happy in this scene. Maybe she is talking to Nathan thanking him for saving Lucas. — Kimberly Ankerich (@kankerich2) February 10, 2022

Since the show is just starting on March 6, it will be quite some time before we get to this scene. But based on the fire shown in the trailer, it looks like there are going to be some very intense moments in season 9.

In a Twitter post, creator Brian Bird revealed that season 9 is going to have 12 episodes, just like season 8 did. Most seasons prior to that only had 10 episodes each at the most.

He wrote: “… #Hearties can look forward to not 10 new eps… but 12! You spoke loudly in S8 with the best ratings in our history… so your voice has been heard!”

One fan replied to Bird’s announcement, tweeting: “Thank you for being the real Valley Voice! Stay safe, Mr. Bird #Hearties #praying #blessed”

